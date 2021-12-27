Dhawan Or Chahal Or Iyer, Who Will Be In & Who Out Of India's ODI Squad Vs South Afrrica?

Beginning January 19, India will play South Africa in a three-match One-Day International series. The BCCI has not yet announced the team for the ODI series, but considering the present form of some of the players in domestic competitions, several names will come up when selecting players for the bilateral tournament. Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Venkatesh Iyer are among the potential contenders for the ODI squad.

Who will be in & who out?

Dhawan, who played his last international game against Sri Lanka back in July 2021, has been out of contention as Team India's regular opener for several months now. It will be interesting to see if Dhawan gets an opportunity for the upcoming ODI series against the Proteas. The veteran cricketer will have to fight for the top spot with in-form players like KL Rahul, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, and Mayank Agarwal. It is unlikely that selectors will go for the 36-year-old when they have a large pool of young and in-form players to pick from.

Yuzvendra Chahal suffered the biggest shock of his brief cricketing career after he was not picked in the T20 World Cup squad earlier this year. Chahal answered his critics by performing well in the IPL and is now back in contention for selection in India's white-ball squad. Chahal will have to compete against newcomers Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy among others to find a spot in the ODI squad. Chahal might get picked ahead of other spinners given his current form in the white-ball format.

Venkatesh Iyer impressed one and all with his impressive performance in his debut IPL season for Kolkata Knight Riders. He immediately came under the radar of selectors after his all-round performance in the IPL. Iyer was even picked as a net bowler to help Team India practice during the T20 World Cup. With Hardik Pandya out of the Indian squad due to injury concerns, Iyer will have an opportunity to get his maiden ODI cap as he might get picked as an all-rounder for the upcoming series.

Shikhar Dhawan has played 145 ODI matches for India since his debut in 2010. The left-handed batter has scored 6,105 runs in the 50-over format at an average of 45.55. He has 17 centuries and 33 fifties to his name in the ODIs. Meanwhile, Chahal has played 56 ODI matches and has 97 wickets to his name, which he has picked at an average of 26.93.

Venkatesh Iyer, on the other hand, has not played a single ODI match for India. Iyer made his international debut for India in November this year after getting picked for the three-match T20I series against New Zealand. The all-rounder has 36 runs in three matches, including 1 wicket. Iyer was part of the Madhya Pradesh squad in the recently-concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he impressed with his all-round performance, hitting two centuries in six matches and picking nine wickets to his name.