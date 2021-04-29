'Dhoni Did A Kohli Today': Netizens React As CSK Skipper Drops Simple Catch Off Chahar

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni dropped an easy catch last night during his team's outing against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Delhi. The incident occurred on the second ball of the very first over during the Sunrisers' innings. English batsman Jonny Bairstow was facing Deepak Chahar when he got a big inside edge and the ball moved towards MS Dhoni for what would have been a regulation take. However, Dhoni moved his hands a bit too much to his left and the ball hit him close to the wrists before dropping on the ground. Bairstow was eventually dismissed by Sam Curran two balls into the fourth over.

The incident has left netizens in disbelief as they cannot think of the last time when Dhoni dropped an absolute sitter. While some people criticised Dhoni for the drop catch, others came to his defence, calling out people for "overreacting". One individual even went on to call it a rare moment of his life because a dropped catch from Dhoni is not a usual highlight. People on social media were quick to bring in the current Indian skipper Virat Kohli, dragging him into the conversation and highlighting how many catches the RCB batsman has dropped in the past couple of seasons.

Genuinely forgotten the last time I saw MS Dhoni drop a catch.#CSKvSRHðŸðŸ’›ðŸ§¡#IPL2021 — Nakul Pande (@NakulMPande) April 28, 2021

Dhoni did a Kohli today. Rare drop catch ðŸ˜¬ — Abhay (@SKsSaltanat) April 28, 2021

Best Fielder Bro ðŸ¤¡ , They Never Drop Catch â˜º. pic.twitter.com/vkJPOWLV8y — ð‘ ðˆ ð“ ðˆ ðŠ áµˆÊ°áµ’â¿â± || CSK ðŸ’› (@Dhoni_Tweetz) April 28, 2021

That's a bad drop just up from Dhoni. Should catch that in his sleep. #CSKvSRH — Rahul Puri (@rahulpuri) April 28, 2021

One catch dropped by him and he is brutally trolled by most of people here ðŸ˜ª They literally forgot all these types of catches in a second ðŸ™‡ #CSKvSRH pic.twitter.com/A1nFVhhN79 — Shalvi Singh Dhoni ðŸ’› (@Shalvi_Rajput07) April 28, 2021

When dhoni dropped a easy catch of bairstow#CSKvsSRH pic.twitter.com/Ft9HqTUycz — Parul (@imparool) April 28, 2021

Oh ho! Bahot hi rare moment of MY LIFEðŸ˜³#IPL2021 #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/Od6wuNUkNt — Kaafi Jenius (CSK/DHONIðŸ’›) (@JeniusKaafi) April 28, 2021

Ms Dhoni dropped Johnny Bairstow's catch on very first Ball of Deepak Chahar. #IPL2021 #CSKvSRH pic.twitter.com/3tdJbCkAax — Ankit patel (@AnkitVadodariy2) April 28, 2021

CSK vs SRH

Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings won the match comfortably by 7 wickets with 9 balls to spare. After winning the toss, SRH decided to bat first and posted a total of 171/3 runs in 20 overs on the back of some big scores from skipper David Warner and Manish Pandey. After losing Jonny Bairstow early to Sam Curran, Warner and Pandey forged an important partnership of 106 runs. Warner scored 57 off 55 balls, including 2 maximums and 3 boundaries, while Pandey hit 61 off 46 balls, including 1 six and 5 fours. Kane Williamson and Kedar Jadhav came towards the backend of the first inning and scored a quick 26 and 12 runs respectively to help reach the big total.

However, when Chennai came on to bat in the second inning, the target looked below par as the Men in Yellow chased it down with 9 balls to spare. CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis looked in amazing form as they both scored a half-century while trying to chase the total. Gaikwad hit 75 off 44 balls, including 12 boundaries, while Faf scored 38-ball 56 runs, including 6 boundaries and 1 six. Gaikwad and Faf were eventually dismissed by SRH spinner Rashid Khan. Moeen Ali came and scored 15 off 8 deliveries before being dismissed by Khan again. In the end, Ravindra Jadeja and Suresh Raina finished it off for CSK as they scored an unbeaten 7 and 17 respectively. Gaikwad was awarded the player of the match trophy.

(Image Credit: IPL/Twitter/AdityaDas)