Dhoni Fined ₹12 Lakh For Maintaining Slow Over-rate As DC Beat CSK In 2nd Game Of IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni has been fined Rs 12 lakhs from his match fees for slow-over rate during their game against DC on Saturday in the second game of IPL 2021. Adding salt to CSK's wounds, the former Indian skipper was fined the hefty amount from his match fees as slow over-rates returned to haunt the Men in Yellow. It is pertinent to point out that the IPL's Code of Conduct warrants for a minimum of 14.1 overs per hour including the strategic time out breaks that the two teams avail during the game. A strict penalty has been imposed by the organizers for the skippers of the teams mainitaing slow over-rate.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr Dhoni was fined Rs 12 lakh," a statement from the IPL read.

Dhawan & Shaw's opening partnership leaves CSK bowlers clueless

The three-time winners posted a challenging total of 188/7 after being asked to bat first riding on a brilliant 36-ball 54 from comeback man Suresh Raina that was followed by stellar middle-order contributions from Ravindra Jadeja (26*), and, Sam Curran (34*) who added 51 runs for the seventh-wicket stand. In reply, the runners-up of the previous edition made easy work of this run chase as openers Shikhar Dhawan (85), and Prithvi Shaw (72) took the Chennai bowlers to the cleaners at regular intervals. Even though Dhawan fell short of a well-deserved century, he had done his job as skipper Pant helped Delhi get past the finish line with eight balls to spare and DC added the first two points under their belt.

Raina registers a 50 on return

Winning the toss in his first game as a captain, Rishabh Pant elected to field first and put MS Dhoni & Co. to bat at the Wankhede. Having lost a couple of early wickets, CSK looked to be in troubled waters until Suresh Raina walked in and carried out the rescue act along with Moeen Ali. The Chennai stalwart started slow but soon notched up his half-century with a huge maximum. The former India player, who announced retirement from international cricket last year, also smashed Ravichandran Ashwin for back-to-back sixes and registered his half-century in the game.