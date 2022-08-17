Dhoni, Kohli, Tendulkar Or Gavaskar? Sanju Samson Names His Favourite Sporting Personality

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson has arrived in Zimbabwe to take part in a three-match One-Day International series starting August 18. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday released a video showing Samson answering some intriguing questions in a rapid-fire interview with the board's in-house media. During the interaction, Samson picked between football greats Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo and also named his favourite sports personality.

IND vs ZIM: Samson picks Messi over Ronaldo

Samson picked Argentine forward Lionel Messi as his favourite footballer but said he admires Cristiano Ronaldo as well. When asked to name his favourite sports personality, the Kerala-born cricketer said there are quite a few of them with whom he has played but ultimately picked former India captain MS Dhoni. Samson further revealed chocolate as the food he loves but cannot eat due to fitness concerns.

His favourite sporting personality? 🤔



Food that he loves but cannot eat now? 🍲



His one nickname that not many are aware of? 😎



All this & much more in this fun rapid-fire with @IamSanjuSamson, straight from Harare. 👌 👌 - By @ameyatilak #TeamIndia | #ZIMvIND pic.twitter.com/IeidffhtMl — BCCI (@BCCI) August 17, 2022

Samson is a member of the 16-member team that will take on Zimbabwe in three one-day international games from August 18 to August 22. Along with Ishan Kishan, Samson has been chosen as one of the two wicketkeepers for the series. Samson and Kishan will compete for the starting keeper position for the three ODIs in Harare. Samson will most likely wear the wicketkeeper's gloves, at least for the first two games, because Kishan bats as an opener and KL Rahul's return suggests that his spot in the lineup is already taken.

The Indian team will be captained by KL Rahul with Shikhar Dhawan as his deputy. Regis Chakabva will lead the Zimbabwe side in the three-match series. All three ODIs between India and Zimbabwe will be played at the Harare Sports Club and are scheduled to begin at 12:45 p.m. IST.

India vs Zimbabwe: Full squads

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: KL Rahul (Captain) Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

Zimbabwe's squad for 3 ODIs: Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva (Captain), Tanaka Chivanga, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, John Masara, Tony Munyonga, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano.

Image: BCCI/Twitter

