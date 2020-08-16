Dhoni Perfectly Timed His Retirement As He Didn't Want To Block A Youngster: Atul Wassan

Former India player Atul Wassan, who made his debut in the same test as Sachin Tendulkar in 1989, feels India's most successful captain MS Dhoni has perfectly timed his retirement as "he didn't want to drag on and block the way of a youngster."

"I don't think he has failed to time his retirement perfectly. Like his perfectly timed helicopter flicks, his retirement timing was equally impeccable. He waited for a year since he played for India last in the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup last year. He still had cricket left in him and it is understood that he wanted to hang up his boots after playing T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in October this year. Given the situation with COVID pandemic and consequent postponement of World Cup T20, he did not want to drag on and block the way for a youngster. He also understands that he did not play any domestic cricket at all during the past year and so was not in BCCI's scheme of things and on selectors book for long. So I would say this was a perfect time. He let himself free from international cricket on the day of freedom. A perfect timing," Atul Wasan told Republic TV in an exclusive interview on Sunday.

Talking about the legacy of MS Dhoni, the former India player said his stature was as big and demonstrative as other legends of the game like Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, and Sachin Tendulkar and as captain as great as Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, Ajit Wadekar, and Sourav Ganguly. "It's not fair to compare generations. But no doubt, Dhoni belongs to the club of greats or legends both as player and captain. His contribution to Indian cricket is second to none. Coming from a small town with an unconventional style of batting, he changed the face of Indian cricket to a large extent. He gave strength to all budding cricketers coming from villages and small towns to splash it big on a large canvas. He has been a revolution," he observed.

He recalled the time when he saw him first as long-haired big-hitting player wearing orange gloves. "He was unconventional from the beginning. His style, approach and outlook was always different and unorthodox. And he maintained that throughout. But the one identity he always had was that of a big hitter who could hit the ball out of the park at will and as captain, he was cool like a cucumber. Indeed he is a very very special player," he remembers.

