Dhoni To Be A School Teacher In Jharkhand? Hilarious Job Posting Claims, Adds Sachin Touch

For the recruitment of teachers in Chhattisgarh, numerous applications have been submitted and in the pile of the submitted applications, a rather bizarre form has come to light. Mahendra Singh Dhoni has applied for the post of teacher through the form, and if this was not bizarre enough, he has named Sachin Tendulkar as his father. To add to it all, his application was shortlisted for the interview.

Mahindra Singh Dhoni, s/o Sachin Tendulkar fails to come for interview

As per reports, as many as 15 selected applicants were to be interviewed on Friday, and Mahendra Singh Dhoni was one of them. However, when he did not reach, the officials got suspicious and called on the number given in the application, which was found to be unreachable. This made the officials realize their mistake and the application was deemed to be fake.

Now, the administration is now preparing to lodge an FIR against this fake applicant.

The case comes at a time when people looking for a job in the teaching line in Chhattisgarh are upset over the stalled process of recruitment of 14,850 teachers amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Credit-pti/@kiran_reddy_k-twitter)