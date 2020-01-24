Dhoni Tries Whistling A Spring-onion, Enjoys Choco Lava Cake With Jharkhand CM Soren

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni tried to whistle using spring onion leaves at an event to inaugurate a cafe and Gym at Jharkhand cricket Association Stadium in Ranchi on Wednesday.

Dhoni asks coffee to be served like "Cutting Tea"

Dhoni who was accompanied by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and former BCCI secretary Amitabh Chowdhary at the newly inaugurated cafe at the Ranchi stadium first ordered for a coffee, but when the coffee was served, Hemant Soren requested to serve half cup each. Dhoni was quick to respond "serve it like cutting Tea".

Thereafter choco lava cake was served and Dhoni and Hemant Soren ate one spoon each and a cricket official asked, "How's it?" Dhoni was quick to respond "it's too sweet".

Then came the turn of Blueberry cheesecake, which was politely turned down by Dhoni, who said: "I will have to do extra running the next day".

Tried whistling with onion leaves

All of a sudden, Dhoni witnesses onion leaves on the counter of the cafe and picked it up saying that 'we use to whistle with it in our childhood.' After that, both Dhoni and Hemant Soren tried whistling with it for 3 minutes but failed to do so. At one point Dhoni offered a young child to whistle, the boy replied 'no'. Later Dhoni said, "the boy must be thinking about what kind of game I used to play during my childhood."

Inaugurated cafe and Gym

Earlier during the inauguration of the new fitness center and new cafe in the stadium, Dhoni said that "I hope the glory of the state spreads not only in the country but also in the entire world under the able leadership of Hemant Soren. I would like to tell the players to practice properly. Play Ranji trophy matches and also represent India in the future." Dhoni also congratulated the Chief Minister for his outstanding performance in the recently held assembly elections.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren while addressing the gathering said that "The players of Jharkhand have brought laurels to the state. MS Dhoni has made India proud in world cricket. My government will strive to take sports and sportspersons forward."

Preparation for IPL

On January 16, Dhoni was excluded from the BCCI list of central contracts. After a snub from the BCCI, the next day, Dhoni trained with the Jharkhand Ranji team, at the Ranchi Stadium. In fact, Dhoni, who was training for the first time since India’s loss in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup against New Zealand in July last year, middled the ball well and looked in supreme fitness. Dhoni has surely begun his preparation for the 2020 edition of the IPL, and thereafter he will assess his form and fitness, to reclaim his place in the T20 world cup Team.

