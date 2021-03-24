Dhoni Unveils CSK's Redesigned IPL 2021 Kit, Pays Special Tribute To Indian Armed Forces

With just two weeks to go for the 14th edition of the IPL to commence, the Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday launched their new jersey for the upcoming season, marking a change in the kit for the first time in 11 years. The bright yellow jersey, styled by Myntra, was unveiled by skipper MS Dhoni. The redesigned kit for IPL 2021 sports the symbolic lion on the front with camouflage straps on the shoulders. As per reports, the camouflage is a tribute to India's armed forces.

Pertinently, MS Dhoni has often been vocal about his love and respect for the armed forces. The former India skipper also holds an honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian Army and had served a two-week stint with the Territorial Army in Jammu and Kashmir back in August 2019. As MS Dhoni unveiled the refurbished kit on Wednesday evening, fans stormed the comments section of the CSK handle, pouring their excitement to see 'Thala' back in action.

Here's how netizens reacted:

Love You Thala

Please bring back CUP Home pic.twitter.com/EOqthK2b7v — MSDian Dhfm for life (@urstrulyvamshi7) March 24, 2021

Thala ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥



Super jersey ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥



4th trophy ðŸ† coming soon pic.twitter.com/Esasha2n2N — Ravi Desai ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ Champion ICT (@its_DRP) March 24, 2021

'Chennai Super Kings Ku Periya' Whistle Adinga ðŸ’› Thala ðŸ˜ðŸ˜­ðŸ’¥ pic.twitter.com/32Rg5c5Dzh — Nithish Msdian ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@thebrainofmsd) March 24, 2021

CSK has been one of the first few franchises to begin their preparations for the high-octane tournament. Several players have been a part of the camp in Chennai under MS Dhoni's watchful eye for more than a month now. The franchise has also been sharing glimpses of the practice sessions occasionally, in which the skipper seems to be working hard to shed off the rustiness. Having retired from international cricket, MS Dhoni will return to action only after his outing in the IPL last year in Dubai.

While the Chennai Super Kings have a spectacular record at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, they are not slated to play any encounter at the venue. The MS Dhoni-led side will play their initial matches in Mumbai, and the side will soon travel to the city to get accustomed to the conditions. In a conversation with InsideSport, CSK CEO Kasi Vishwanathan revealed that the contingent is scheduled to leave for Mumbai by March 26. The CSK team 2021 will open their IPL 2021 campaign on April 10 as they take on the Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After their underwhelming run in the UAE, the CSK side would be keen on staging a turnaround in this year's edition of the cash-rich league.

IPL to begin on April 9

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to kick off on April 9 from Chennai as BCCI unveiled the schedule for the marquee event. The IPL Governing Council informed that IPL 2021 would begin at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). After nearly two years, the IPL extravaganza will return home with Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai & Kolkata hosting the marquee event.

The final of IPL 2021 will be played at the newly inaugurated Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 30, making it the first-ever IPL game to be played at the venue. Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata & Bengaluru will host 10 matches each while Ahmedabad and Delhi will host 8 matches each, between April 9 and May 30. In addition, every team is set to play at a neutral venue and all teams will play at 4 out of 6 venues during the league stage.

11 doubleheaders where 6 teams will play 3-afternoon matches & two teams will play two-afternoon matches are scheduled for the marquee tournament. The fixtures of the tournament have been mapped in a way that every team will travel only three times during the league stage, thus reducing commute and minimising risk.