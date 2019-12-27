DHP Vs CCH Dream11 BPL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Dhaka Platoon will square off against Chattogram Challengers in the 21st match of the revamped 2019 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League on Friday, December 27. The match will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The game will commence at 1:30 PM (IST).
The Challengers have had dream tournament so far as they have won 5 out of the 7 games they have played. Their losses came against Khulna Tigers and Rangpur Rangers. They are currently the table-toppers with 10 points to their name. They will like to secure a win in this fixture and continue their winning streak.
On the other hand, the Platoon have also had a great tournament so far as they have played 6 games and won 4. In the last fixture between the two teams, the Challengers emerged victorious by 16 runs in a high-scoring game. They are currently placed 3rd on the points table. A win in this game will send them to the top of the table.
Wicket-keeper: Anamul Haque (Vice-captain)
Batsmen: Jaker Ali, Imrul Kayes, Tamim Iqbal (Captain), Avishka Fernando
Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Rubel Hossain, Kesrick Williams
All-rounders: Thisara Perera, Mahumudullah Riyadh, Imad Wasim
Chattogram Challengers start as favourites to win the game.
