DHP Vs CCH Dream11 BPL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Dhaka Platoon will square off against Chattogram Challengers in the 21st match of the revamped 2019 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League on Friday, December 27. The match will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The game will commence at 1:30 PM (IST).

ALSO READ | Aus Vs NZ: Henry Nicholls' One-handed Stunner Denies Steve Smith 5th Boxing Day Ton

The Challengers have had dream tournament so far as they have won 5 out of the 7 games they have played. Their losses came against Khulna Tigers and Rangpur Rangers. They are currently the table-toppers with 10 points to their name. They will like to secure a win in this fixture and continue their winning streak.

On the other hand, the Platoon have also had a great tournament so far as they have played 6 games and won 4. In the last fixture between the two teams, the Challengers emerged victorious by 16 runs in a high-scoring game. They are currently placed 3rd on the points table. A win in this game will send them to the top of the table.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals Owner Calls For 9-team IPL, International Friendlies In 2020

Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction

DHP vs CCH Squads

Dhaka Platoon Squad: Mashrafe Mortaza (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque, Mahmud, Mahedi Hasan, Thisara Perera, Laurie Evans, Ariful Haque, Mominul Haque, Shuvagata Hom, Wahab Riaz, Asif Ali, Raqibul Hasan, Jaker Ali, Luis Reece, Shahid Afridi, Shadab Khan

Chattogram Challengers Squad: Mahmudullah Riyadh (Captain), Imrul Kayes, Nasir Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Chris Gayle, Kesrick Williams, Nurul Hasan, Enamul Haque Jr, Muktar Ali, Pinak Ghosh, Avishka Fernando, Rayad Emrit, Nasum Ahmed, Junaid Siddique, Ryan Burl, Imad Wasim.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli Shares Epic Transformation Story, Kevin Pietersen Jokingly Reminisces RCB Days

DHP vs CCH Dream11 Team and Prediction

Wicket-keeper: Anamul Haque (Vice-captain)

Batsmen: Jaker Ali, Imrul Kayes, Tamim Iqbal (Captain), Avishka Fernando

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Rubel Hossain, Kesrick Williams

All-rounders: Thisara Perera, Mahumudullah Riyadh, Imad Wasim

Chattogram Challengers start as favourites to win the game.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

ALSO READ | Aus Vs NZ: Steve Smith Goes Past Former India Coach In Test Runs Tally During MCG Test