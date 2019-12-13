DHP Vs CUW Dream11 BPL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Dhaka Platoon will take on Cumilla Warriors in the 6th match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019 on Friday, December 13 at Sher E Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The match will commence at 6:30 PM (IST). Cumilla Warriors registered a comfortable win in their first match against Rangpur Riders by a huge margin of 105 runs, which will surely boost their confidence and help them to build strong net run-rate. They are currently leading the points table. On the other hand, Dhaka Platoon haven’t started the campaign according to the expectations as they ended up losing their opening game of the tournament against Rajshahi Royals by 9 wickets. They will want to win this game and gain the much-needed momentum as these are early days of the tournament.

Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction

Dhaka Platoon Squad: Mashrafe Mortaza (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque, Mahmud, Mahedi Hasan, Thisara Perera, Laurie Evans, Ariful Haque, Mominul Haque, Shuvagata Hom, Wahab Riaz, Asif Ali, Raqibul Hasan, Jaker Ali, Luis Reece, Shahid Afridi, Shadab Khan

Cumilla Warriors Squad: Mohammad Nabi (Captain), Dawid Malan, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Shahzad, Mohammad Naim, Cameron Delport, Nadif Chowdhury, Tom Abell, Jahurul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Mustafizur Rahman, Lewis Gregory, Junaid Khan, Taskin Ahmed, Zakir Hasan, Sanjit Saha, Fazle Mahmud, and Rishad Hossain.

DHP vs CUW Dream11 team and prediction

Wicket-keeper: Mohammad Shahzad

Batsmen: Tamim Iqbal, Laurie Evans, Dawid Malan (Captain), Sabbir Rahman

Bowlers: Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mustafizur Rahman

All-rounders: Shahid Afridi, Thisara Perera, Mohammad Nabi (Vice-captain)

Cumilla Warriors start as favourites to win the game.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games

