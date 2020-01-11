DHP Vs KHT Dream11 BPL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Dhaka Platoon will take on Khulna Tigers in the 42nd match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019, which is the last match of the league stage. The match will take place on Saturday, January 11 at the Sher-E-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. It will commence at 6:00 PM (IST).

Platoon have had a mixed tournament so far as they weren't able to capitalize on their good form. But off late, they have improved their form, winning 3 out of their last 4 matches. They have managed to win 7 and lose 4 out of the 11 games they have played. They lost their last game against Rangpur Rangers by 11 runs.

They are currently placed at the third position on the points table with 14 points to their name. It's a very important fixture for the Platoon as a win here will send them straight to the top of the table.

On the other hand, Khulna Tigers have performed exceedingly well in the tournament and are sitting at the second position with 14 points to their name. They have managed to win 7 and lose 4 out of the 11 games they have played. They beat Cumilla Warriors by a massive 92 runs in their last game. The Tigers will look to secure a win in this fixture as a win here will also send them to the top of the table. Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction.

DHP vs KHT Squads

Dhaka Platoon Squad: Mashrafe Mortaza (Captain), Anamul Haque (Wicketkeeper), Tamim Iqbal, Mahmud, Mahedi Hasan, Thisara Perera, Laurie Evans, Ariful Haque, Mominul Haque, Shuvagata Hom, Wahab Riaz, Asif Ali, Raqibul Hasan, Jaker Ali, Luis Reece, Shahid Afridi, Shadab Khan.

Khulna Tigers Squad: Mushfiqur Rahim (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rilee Rossouw, Shafiul Islam, Mehidy Hasan, Najibullah Zadran, Robbie Frylinck, Mohammad Amir, Shamsur Rahman, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wanindu Hasaranga, Saif Hassan, Shahidul Islam, Aminul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Aliss Islam.

DHP vs KHT Dream11 Team and Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Mushfiqur Rahim (Captain)

Batsmen: Tamim Iqbal, Rilee Rossouw (Vice-captain), Najmul Hossain Shanto

Bowlers: Mohammad Amir, Shahidul Islam, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz

All-Rounders: Robbie Frylinck, Luis Reece, Mehidy Hasan

Khulna Tigers start as favourites to win.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

IMAGE COURTESY: DHAKA PLATOON & KHULNA TIGERS TWITTER HANDLES