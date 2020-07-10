DIC Vs SCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka Live

Djurgardens IF Cricketforening will face Saltsjobaden CC in the second semi-final of the ECS T10 Stockholm Botkyrka League 2020. The match will be played at the Karsby Cricket Center. Both the teams have managed to win three out of the four games played in the competition. Djurgardens have some key players in their squad in the form of Serge Conein and Riche Robbins. However, Saltsjobaden have also managed to gather a strong side on paper. Viewers can expect the clash to be an interesting one.

The DIC vs SCC match will commence on July 10 at 3:30 PM IST. Fans can play the DIC vs SCC Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the DIC vs SCC Dream11 prediction, DIC vs SCC Dream11 top picks and DIC vs SCC Dream11 team.

DIC vs SCC Dream11 team

DIC vs SCC Dream11 top picks

M Munir (Captain) S Zeb (Vice-captain) J Ahmad A Dubey A Bukhari L Karlsson

DIC vs SCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the DIC vs SCC Dream11 team

DIC vs SCC Dream11 team: Djurgardens IF Cricketforening squad

Aritra Bhakat, Wynand Boshoff, Mitchell O'Connor, Sesanka Katuri, Nasim Khan, Daniel Nissila, Richie Robbins, Shashikant Panchal, Ned Hall, Shahzeb Choudhry, Asim Bukhari, Ubaid Safi, Ankit Dubey, Liam Karlsson, Serge Conein, Tony Singh, Prashant Shukla, Souveer Raghav, Joe Taylor

DIC vs SCC Dream11 team: Saltsjobaden CC squad

Farhan Ali, Ahmad Khan, Shahid Ali, Mehran Khan, Ramiz Khan, Javed Ahmad, Imran Ullah, Faheem Shah, Arslan Ali, Noman Kakakhel, Aftab Ahmad, Khursheed Alam, Khalid Mahmood, Hasham Khan, Sajid Ahmad, Muhammad Huzaifa, Assadullah Javed, Shah Zeb, Qazi Rashid, Muhammad Munir, Anas TanveerAlso Read | Virat Kohli Stuns Fans In Latest Workout Video With LQDCell Hydra: Watch

DIC vs SCC Dream11 prediction: DIC vs SCC Dream11 team, predicted playing XI

Djurgardens IF Cricketforening : A Bhakat, W Boshoff, D Nissila, R Robbins, S Choudhary, A Dubey, A Bukhari, L Karlsson, P Shukla, S Conein and J Taylor

: A Bhakat, W Boshoff, D Nissila, R Robbins, S Choudhary, A Dubey, A Bukhari, L Karlsson, P Shukla, S Conein and J Taylor Saltsjobaden CC: I Ullah, F Shah, K Alam, S Ali, K Mehmood, A Ali, M Munir, S Zeb, J Ahmad, A Ahmad and Q Rashid

DIC vs SCC Dream11 prediction

Our DIC vs SCC Dream11 prediction is that Saltsjobaden CC will win this match, considering their run of form.

Note: The DIC vs SCC Dream11 prediction, DIC vs SCC Dream11 top picks and DIC vs SCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The DIC vs SCC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: European Cricket Facebook)