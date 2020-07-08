DIC Vs SICC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Stockholm Live

Djurgardens IF Cricketforening will face Stockholm International Cricket Club in the upcoming clash of the ECS T10 Stockholm series at Kummerfeld Sports Verein, Kummerfeld. Djurgardens IF Cricketforening are currently top of the ECS T10 league points table with two points to their name. Djurgardens IF Cricketforening have managed to win the only match they've played in the season so far. Stockholm International Cricket Club are bottom of the table after they suffered a loss in their first match of the season.

Nacka CC, Stockholm Tigers, Alby Zalmi Cricket Club U-23, Spanga United Cricket Club, Stockholm Super Kings, Stockholm International Cricket Club, Djurgardens IF Crickeforning, Saltsjobaden Cricket Club, Marsta CC and Varmdo CC are the 10 teams participating in the tournament.

The DIC vs SICC match will commence on Wednesday, July 8 at 5:30 PM IST. Fans can play the DIC vs SICC Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the DIC vs SICC Dream11 prediction, DIC vs SICC Dream11 top picks and DIC vs SICC Dream11 team.

Also Read | Shikhar Dhawan Posts Comical Video With Son On Disagreeing With Each Other: Watch

DIC vs SICC Dream11 team

Also Read | Harbhajan Singh Joins Cricketers Who Want BCCI To Allow Indians In Foreign T20 Leagues

DIC vs SICC Dream11 top picks

Sesanka Katuri (Captain) Mitchell OConnor (Vice-captain) Ned Hall Usman Rafique Adnan Nazir Yaseen Saleemi

Also Read | Indian Football Team Wishes Cricket Icon MS Dhoni On His 39th Birthday

DIC vs SICC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the DIC vs SICC Dream11 team

DIC vs SICC Dream11 team: Djurgardens IF Cricketforening (DIC)

Aritra Bhakat, Wynand Boshoff, Daniel Nissila, Sesanka Katuri, Mitchell OConnor, Ned Hall, Richie Robbins, Shashikant Panchal, Nasim Khan, Simon Higbly, Shahzeb Choudhry, Ankit Dubey, Asim Bukhari, Ubaid Safi, Benedict Chamber, Liam Karlsson, Prashant Shukla, Serge Conein, Souveer Raghav, Joe Taylor, Tony Singh, Ajay Rathi

DIC vs SICC Dream11 team: Stockholm International Cricket Club (SICC)

Sarmad Imtiaz, Azeem Akhtar, Usman Rafique, Adnan Nazir, Yaseen Saleemi, Razzaq Abdul, Imran Rizvi, Usman Afzal, Saad Asad, Naveed Anjum, Hassan Mehmood, Abrar Ahmad, Zafar Malik, Imran Syed, Forqaan Hameed, Abu Darda, Bilal Muhammad

Also Read | Virat Kohli Stuns Fans In Latest Workout Video With LQDCell Hydra: Watch

DIC vs SICC Dream11 prediction: DIC vs SICC Dream11 team, predicted playing XI

Djurgardens IF Cricketforening : Wynand Boshoff (WK), Daniel Nissila, Ankit Dubey, Serge Conein, Richie Robbins, Mitchell OConnor, Asim Bukhari, Shahzeb Choudhry, Nasim Khan, Sesanka Katuri, Liam Karlsson

: Wynand Boshoff (WK), Daniel Nissila, Ankit Dubey, Serge Conein, Richie Robbins, Mitchell OConnor, Asim Bukhari, Shahzeb Choudhry, Nasim Khan, Sesanka Katuri, Liam Karlsson Stockholm International Cricket Club: Sarmad Imtiaz (WK), Azeem Akhtar, Usman Rafique, Usman Afzal, Saad Asad, Abrar Ahmad, Zafar Malik, Razzaq Abdul, Imran Rizvi, Hassan Mehmood, Naveed Anjum

DIC vs SICC Dream11 prediction

Our DIC vs SICC Dream11 prediction is that Djurgardens IF Cricketforening will win this match, considering their run of form.

Note: The DIC vs SICC Dream11 prediction, DIC vs SICC Dream11 top picks and DIC vs SICC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The DIC vs SICC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: European Cricket Facebook)