DIC Vs SSK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Stockholm League Live

Djurgardens IF Cricketforening will take on Stockholm Super Kings in the fourth match of the ECS T10 Stockholm, Botkyrka tournament. The match will be played on Monday, July 6 at Karsby Cricket Center in Stockholm at 7:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our DIC vs SSK Dream11 prediction, DIC vs SSK Dream11 team and DIC vs SSK Dream11 top picks.

DIC vs SSK Dream11 preview

The DIC vs SSK match will be the second match of the day for Stockholm Super Kings in the Dream11 ECS T10 Stockholm (Botkyrka) at the Karsby Cricket Center. It will also be the 2nd match of Pool B of the T10 tournament.

DIC vs SSK Dream11 prediction: Squads for the DIC vs SSK Dream11 top picks

DIC vs SSK Dream11 prediction: DIC squad

Aritra Bhakat, Wynand Boshoff, Mitchell O'connor, Sesanka Katuri, Nasim Khan, Daniel Nissila, Richie Robbins, Shashikant Panchal, Ned Hall, Shahzeb Choudhry, Asim Bukhari, Ubaid Safi, Ankit Dubey, Liam Karlsson, Serge Conein, Tony Singh, Prashant Shukla, Souveer Raghav, Joe Taylor

DIC vs SSK Dream11 prediction: SSK squad

Sembian Sundarpandian, Rahul Gowthaman, Bhargav Mahesh, Bala Moni, Gokul Balakrishnan, Shyam Balasubramanian, Dakshinamoorthy Muthumanickam, Anbarasan Thamizharasan, Pradeep Rao, Kamraj Kandasamy, Preetham Harinath

DIC vs SSK Dream11 top picks

Ankit Dubey

Liam Karlsson

Ganesh Prashanth

DIC vs SSK Dream11 prediction: Predicted playing XI for DIC vs SSK Dream11 team

DIC vs SSK Dream11 prediction: DIC vs SSK Dream11 team, DIC predicted playing XI

Aritra Bhakat, Sesanka Katuri, Asim Bukhari, Ubaid Safi, Liam Karlsson, Serge Conein, Ankit Dubey, Shahzeb Choudhry, Nasim Khan, Mitchell O’Connor, Tony Singh.

DIC vs SSK Dream11 prediction: DIC vs SSK Dream11 team, SSK predicted playing XI

Sembian Sundarapandian, Rahul Gowthaman, Bhargav Mahesh, Shyam Balasubramanian, Venkat Natarajan, Carey Samuel, Ganesh Prashanth, Praveen Marani, Anbarasan Thamizharasan, Pradeep Rao, Bala Moni.

DIC vs SSK Dream11 team

DIC vs SSK Dream11 prediction

As per our DIC vs SSK Dream11 prediction, DIC are favourites to win this match.

Note: The DIC vs SSK Dream11 prediction, DIC vs SSK Dream11 top picks and DIC vs SSK Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The DIC vs SSK Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

