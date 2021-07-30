Dickwella, Mendis, Gunathailaka Banned For 1 Year, Fined Rs 10mn; Vaughan Calls It 'harsh'

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Friday banned its senior players Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella, and Danushka Gunathilaka for one year and also imposed a fine of 10 million Sri Lankan rupees on them for breaching COVID-19 protocols on the tour of the UK last month.

The three players were spotted in a public space breaching the bio-bubble during Sri Lanka's tour of England. As images of the cricketers enjoying time outside the bio-bubble came to light, all three players were called back home and a probe was ordered by the SLC into the matter.

On their return, Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, and Niroshan Dickwella faced a disciplinary committee headed by a retired judge, which recommended a two-year ban for Mendis and Gunathilaka along with an 18-month sanction for Dickwella.

However, on Friday, the SLC committee decided to ban them from international cricket for one year and six months from domestic cricket.

"Upon completion of the said one year ban, each player will be subjected to a further ban of one year from playing international cricket which will be suspended for a period of two years. Mandatory counselling under a doctor recommended by the board," a Sri Lanka Cricket release said.

The three charges that have been brought by the SLC are: "Putting in jeopardy the safety of players by breaching COVID-19 safety guidelines, including instructions of the team management. "

"Also breaking the team curfew of being in their hotel rooms by 10:30 pm and last but not the least was bringing disrepute to the country and cricket board."

The SLC executive committee has also recommended mandatory counselling under a doctor recommended by the board.

Michael Vaughan reacts to SLC's decision

Reacting to the strict punishment announced by the Sri Lanka Cricket, England's former skipper Michael Vaughan took to his Twitter handle and called it 'very very harsh'. Vaughan in his Tweer wrote, "Wow..Must be more to this..it seems very very harsh."

Notably, SLC's decision comes a day after Sri Lanka defeated India at the 3 matches T20 series and clinched the series 2-1.

