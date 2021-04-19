Did AB De Villiers' Exploits Vs KKR Make Yohan Blake Take Subtle Dig At Mark Boucher?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batting mainstay AB de Villiers bludgeoned the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) bowling attack on Sunday. The former South African captain played a blistering knock of 76* off just 36 deliveries to propel his side to a massive 204/4. Courtesy of De Villiers' sensational knock, RCB managed to win their third consecutive match of IPL 2021 and are the only team to remain unbeaten in the competition so far.

Yohan Blake in awe of AB de Villiers, urges South African management to include him in squad for T20WC

AB de Villiers' special knock got the Twitterati buzzing. Several reactions poured in on Twitter as fans lauded the genius of the Protean. In fact, Jamaican sprinter Yohan Blake was also mesmerized by De Villiers' stunning display of explosive batting. It is no news that Blake is an ardent cricket fan and follows the sport with great interest. He is said to be a RCB fan himself.

Yohan Blake took to Twitter and wrote that the RCB batsman is on another level. He further urged the South African team management to bring ABD back saying that they need him. Here's a look at Yohan Blake's tweet.

Wow de Villiers is on a different level. South Africa ðŸ‡¿ðŸ‡¦ come on you need this man. @ABdeVilliers17 @OfficialCSA — Yohan Blake (@YohanBlake) April 18, 2021

Will AB de Villers return to play for South Africa in T20 World Cup 2021?

The speculation around De Villiers' international comeback has once against set off nearly three years after he hung up his boots. The RCB star's power-packed performances in the IPL had sparked the speculations, following which Cricket South Africa (CSA) director had admitted that there were interests in the batsman's return to the national team with the T20 World Cup 2021 in hindsight. After de Villiers led RCB to a win in its first game, South Africa's head coach Mark Boucher once again sparked the interest surrounding de Villiers' return at the international level.

Confirming that the discussions about AB de Villiers' return are still on, coach Boucher said that he had a chat with the RCB star before his departure to India for the IPL 2021. The wicketkeeper-batsman's form in the IPL could also be one of the factors considered before he is brought back into the international squad. The ICC T20 World Cup is slated to be held in India and is set to commence in October this year.

Meanwhile, responding to Boucher's comments during the post-match presentation against KKR, De Villiers said that he and Boucher are lined up to have a chat sometime during the IPL. However, he admitted that they’ve been talking about it already. ABD reckoned that if there’s no space for him, so be it but if he can slot in there, it will be fantastic. De Villiers stated that he is waiting for the chat with Boucher towards the end of the IPL and then they will plan accordingly.

RCB vs KKR scorecard

Match 10 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 saw the Royal Challengers display a splendid performance of cricket on the field. Facing the Kolkata Knight Riders, RCB posted a total of 204 runs with the loss of 4 wickets as per the RCB vs KKR scorecard. Fans experienced a vintage Glenn Maxwell performance where he propelled the RCB innings by scoring 78 runs from 49 balls.

To top it off, AB de Villiers finished his innings in signature style by scoring 76 runs from 34 balls. Both of them hit 9 4s and 3 6s each. In return, KKR were restricted for 166 runs, losing 8 wickets. The win has once again put RCB to the top of the IPL 2021 points table with three wins in three games. The RCB IPL 2021 schedule is set for the Royal Challengers to take on the Rajasthan Royals next on Thursday, 22 April.

