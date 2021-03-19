Did Babar Azam Take Subtle Dig At Mohammad Amir For Sharjeel Khan Selection Comments?

Tainted Pakistan cricketer Sharjeel Khan made a comeback to the national side after he was included in the T20 squad for the team's away tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe. His inclusion in the side has not gone down too well with former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir, as he cited the player's fitness as a major issue. However, captain Babar Azam has come out in support of the dynamic opening batter.

Babar Azam justifies Sharjeel Khan's selection

Pacer Mohammad Amir had publically expressed his apprehensions on Sharjeel Khan's inclusion in the national side as he opined the Pakistan selectors lacked vision. According to Amir, the batsman was asked to work on his fitness in order to earn a national call-up, but the committee went ahead and picked him for the upcoming tours despite his weight issues. However, Babar Azam in a virtual press conference extended his support towards the swashbuckling opener.

The Pakistan captain mentioned that Sharjeel Khan's fitness is not a major concern for the team. He revealed that the player is indeed working on improving his fitness, but it is one should not expect drastic changes in such a short period of time. The 26-year-old pointed out that Khan is a part of the national side now, and it is imperative to back him.

Azam also justified that it was because of the 'Sharjeel Khan weight' issues that the player was added only in the shortest format. He hailed the opening batsman as a game-changer and also acknowledged the fact he is in scintillating form. The southpaw made headlines when he smashed a quick-fire century against Islamabad United in the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021). The PSL 2021 was ultimately postponed by the PCB due to the coronavirus outbreak in the teams after just 14 matches.

Mohammad Amir retirement news

Prominent Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir has surprisingly announced his retirement from international cricket at the age of 28 last year. The left-arm pacer had complained of mistreatment from the management and had also pointed out Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis as the main culprits. The Mohammad Amir retirement news sent shock waves across cricket fans as the talented pacer was one of his country's most prominent fast bowlers.

