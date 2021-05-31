Did Ben Stokes Give A Massive Warning To Virat Kohli? Fans Curious With RR Star's Update

After concluding the World Test Championship Final, Virat Kohli and his men will be embarking on the India vs England 2021 Test series which will be a 5-match Test series starting from August 4. Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ben Stokes, who was earlier injured during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, has been going through the recovery process and he will be returning to cricket through the Vitality Blast T20 tournament. A video shared by the Durham Cricket team, which Ben Stokes will be representing this season, can be considered as a sign of his availability for the India vs England 2021 Test series.

Ben Stokes back in the nets for the Vitality Blast tournament

The Durham Cricket team took to Twitter on Sunday to share a video of Ben Stokes practising in the nets ahead of the Vitality Blast T20 tournament. While practising in the nets, Ben Stokes took an attempt at batting first while playing a shot to drive the ball. Later, Ben Stokes seemed comfortable as he opened his arms to hit the ball which could have crossed the boundary. He also took his turn to bowl in the nets and seemed to have regained his bowling speed.

While bowling in the nets, Ben Stokes completely startled the batsman at the crease who was unable to play the ball and the ball hit his pads. The video showed the preparation of Ben Stokes ahead of the Vitality Blast T20 tournament which will see him return to cricket after his IPL 2021 injury. This video also displays that Ben Stokes could be back to his original form for the Test series against India.

Stokes vs Kohli battle in the previous Test series

Ben Stoked had previously locked horns with Indian captain Virat Kohli during the 4th Test match of the India vs England Test series that took place at the beginning of the year. The Stokes vs Kohli incident took place in the 13th over of the England innings, Indian fast bowler Mohammad Siraj bowled a bouncer to Ben Stokes and got involved in a staredown with the batsman. In return, Stokes uttered a few words but Siraj refrained from responding. In came captain Virat Kohli, who began his own duel with the English all-rounder, and the two were seen engaging in a fiery exchange of words. On-field umpires Nitin Menon and Virender Sharma intervened between the two players before letting the situation escalate further.

Ben Stokes IPL 2021 injury

The Rajasthan Royals fans were disappointed as the Ben Stokes IPL 2021 season was short-lived after playing just one match. Ben Stokes had injured himself in the first match that the Rajasthan Royals played against the Punjab Kings in Match 4 of the IPL 2021. The English all-rounder injured a finger on his left hand after which he had to depart from the tournament. The ECB had stated that the Ben Stokes injury would see him sidelined for 12 weeks due to his broken finger.

Image Source: Durham Cricket Twitter/PTI