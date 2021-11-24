'Did Coins Have Secret Chip': Zaheer Khan's Hilarious Take On Rohit's Luck With Toss

Former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan took to Twitter to ask a hilarious question on Rohit Sharma's luck with the toss at the recently concluded India vs New Zealand T20I series where the Indian skipper won three back to back tosses. Zaheer Khan jokingly asked whether the coins had a secret chip.

"Still can't believe India won three out of three tosses in the recent series. Did the coins have a secret chip, just like the currency notes? Just kidding, can you recall more such rare moments? PS: Only Cricketers can reply."

India had a bad run with the toss, with Kohli’s luck with the coin not that great, with the player losing tosses during important matches.

Wasim Jaffer engages in fun banter with Zaheer Khan

Replying to Zaheer Khan's post, Wasim Jaffer shared a scorecard of a Test match involving both Zaheer Khan and him and said while winning the toss is 'rare' Wasim Jaffer having a better bowling figure than Zaheer Khan is rarer.

Yes winning 3 tosses in a row is rare but not as rare as Wasim Jaffer having better bowling figures than Zaheer Khan 😆 https://t.co/YRl0QfdytC pic.twitter.com/0Px01SrKih — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 24, 2021

It was during the 4th Test of India's tour of West Indies in 2002 in Antigua Wasim Jaffer picked up the only two wickets in international cricket. Jaffer ended the innings with figures of 2/18 while Zaheer took two wickets conceding 128 runs. The match was the first time in India's Test history where all the 11 players bowled in a single inning and the fourth overall in the history of the game with England, Australia and South Africa each having done so once before that.

Zaheer Khan further replied back to Wasim Jaffer with a scorecard where Wasim Jaffer had failed to bat and Zaheer Khan managed to get more runs in both the innings of the match. "Equally rare is Zaheer Khan outscoring @WasimJaffer14 in not one but both innings of a test match!" he wrote.

Equally rare is Zaheer Khan outscoring @WasimJaffer14 in not one but both innings of a test match! 😂#Rario https://t.co/stBqkk5uf5 pic.twitter.com/zcjnevnHHv — zaheer khan (@ImZaheer) November 24, 2021

As for India, following the 3 T20Is last week, they will now take on New Zealand in a two-match Test series, starting on Thursday, November 25 at the Green Park International Stadium in Kanpur. While the second Test will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai between December 3-7.

Image: AP