Did Dale Steyn Post Cryptic Tweet On IPL 2021? Ex-pacer Comments On South Africa's Squad

South African speedster Dale Steyn had stirred a massive controversy earlier this month by sharing his experiences of playing in IPL and compared the tournament with PSL and the Sri Lankan Premier League. The veteran pacer stated that playing in the IPL is 'less rewarding' as compared to playing in leagues like PSL and LPL. The Dale Steyn IPL 2021 statement caused a lot of outrage as Indian fans bashed the bowler for his comments.

Did Dale Steyn take a jibe at IPL 2021 with latest tweet?

Now, Steyn is once again in the news for his latest tweet where he has questioned Cricket South Africa for not selecting seasoned players like Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Faf du Plessis, Lungi Ngidi in the T20I squad for the South Africa vs Pakistan 2021 T20I series. He also said he cannot see the reason behind not playing them.

South Africa, on Thursday, named a huge 22-man ODI squad as five of their players (De Kock, Kagiso Rabada, David Miller, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi) who will feature in the IPL 2021, will leave early as Cricket South Africa wants their players to prepare well for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021, that is slated to be played in India later this year. The cricketer's tweet seems more like a cryptic one on the IPL 2021 to some fans rather than a genuine query.

Recently, Steyn had to take to Twitter and clarify his comments in an interview during the PSL 2021 in which he claimed that the IPL was more about money than performance. The Dale Steyn IPL 2021 contract with RCB was terminated after the player confirmed his absence from the tournament this year.

Meanwhile, the departure of the leading South African players means that the hosts will play a second-string team as the IPL 2021 takes precedence over the Pakistan series. The South Africa vs Pakistan 2021 series which is set to get underway on April 2 consists of three ODIs and four T20Is. Here's a look at the squads.

South Africa ODI squad vs Pakistan

Temba Bavuma (Captain), Quinton de Kock (Wicket-keeper), Beuran Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts, Rassie van der Dussen, Junior Dala, Lutho Sipamla, Wiaan Mulder, Sisanda Magala, Kyle Verreynne, Daryn Dupavillon, Lizaad Williams

South Africa T20 squad vs Pakistan:

Temba Bavuma (Captain), Kyle Verreynne (Wicket-keeper), Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Rassie van der Dussen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Pite van Biljon, Migael Pretorius, Lizaad Williams, Wihan Lubbe

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM