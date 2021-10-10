Did David Warner Confirm Separation With SRH? Take A Look At His Latest Instagram Post

David Warner is one of the primary reasons why Sunrisers Hyderabad have made a name for themselves in the history of the Indian Premier League. The left-hander began his career in the IPL, having played for the Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals). However, he has tasted a great chunk of his success with the Orange Army. Since joining the SRH in 2014, Warner hasn't looked back.

Back in 2015, 2017 and 2019, the southpaw bagged the Orange Cap. 2016 was also a memorable year for him as the Sunrisers won the IPL title for the first time, beating the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, 2021 has been a rough year for him in the IPL. Apart from having a tough time with the bat, he was also removed from SRH’s captaincy.

In eight matches in IPL 2021, Warner has scored a mere 195 runs at an average of 24.37. After Kane Williamson replaced him as the team’s new skipper, Warner lost his place from the eleven. In the UAE, he returned to the starting XI in Jonny Bairstow’s absence but was soon dropped after a couple of poor outings. Warner has now hinted that his career for the Sunrisers is all, but over.

IPL 2021: David Warner shares throwback pictures, indicates his end with the Sunriders Hyderabad

The left-hander posted a few pictures where he went down the memory lane to some of his best moments with the IPL franchise. He captioned the photos and wrote, “My favourite moment!! Plus, A few pics from our journey, but the last pic is a big thank you for the support shown to us.”

Prior to Sunriders Hyderabad's match against Mumbai Indians on Friday, Warner also dropped an emotional post on Instagram, thanking the team and its fans for their constant support.

“Thank You for the memories created. To all the fans, you have been a driving force for our team always to give 100%. I can’t thank you all enough for the support shown. It’s been a great ride. My family and I are going to miss you all!! #respect #cricket #hyderabad One last effort today,” Warner wrote.

Fans react to news of David Warner's exit

Greatest foreign captain ever happened to IPL — 𝑚 (@sonorousxx) October 10, 2021

@SunRisers have been so cruel to @davidwarner31 who scored runs for them consistently (400+ in evey season) and ended up at receiving end for a 1-2 bad seasons. Stripped off from captaincy, then dropped from team!! Sad to see Warner like this 😑 #SRH #SRHvMI #IPL2021 — Take your Vaccine (@Hungryaadmi) October 10, 2021

Image: PTI