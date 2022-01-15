Did India Face Sanctions For DRS Controversy In 3rd Test Vs South Africa? Read To Know

No sanctions will be brought against Team India over the DRS incident that had Virat Kohli and Co. riled up in the recently concluded India vs South Africa three-match Test series. After South Africa won the 3rd Test match, the Proteas clinched the series 2-1.

During play on Day 3 of the 3rd India vs South Africa Test match, India had a controversial call that went against them. On the fourth delivery of the 21st over of South Africa's second innings, the Proteas' skipper Dean Elgar was given out, LBW, by the on-field umpire Marais Erasmus and Elgar decided to review it. The decision was overturned following the DRS review.

Why was Dean Elgar allowed to continue batting?

In the replay, the ball pitched in line and hit Elgar right in the middle but the ball's trajectory showed that it was going over the leg-stump. Upon seeing the replay, the umpire himself was shocked as he shook his head in disbelief and was heard saying "that is impossible" on the stump mic. A few moments after the incident Ashwin was heard on the stump mic saying, "You should find better ways to win Supersport," while an angry Team India captain Virat Kohli kicked the ground and then used the stump mic to say, "Focus on your team as well when they shine the ball, eh! Not just the opposition. Trying to catch people all the time."

It was assumed at the time that some sanctions could be brought against Team India for the way they acted after the incident. However, according to various reports, match referee, Andy Pycroft, only cautioned the team management for the players' behaviour. No reprimand or charges are being brought against the team as the players directed their anger against the broadcaster and not against ICC and there is currently no code for that.

India vs South Africa: Kohli says the DRS incident was game-changing

After the IND vs SA match, Kohli was asked about the incident and he said that he has no comment to make except that it was a very important moment in the game.

"I have no comment to make. I understood what happened on the field and people on the outside don't know exactly what goes on the field. So for me to try and justify what we did on the field and say 'we got carried away'. If we would have charged up and picked up three wickets there, that could have been probably the moment that could change the game," the Indian skipper said after the match.

(Image: AP)