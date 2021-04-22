Last Updated:

Did Mohammed Azharuddin Revive Sachin Tendulkar 'Rivalry'? Fans FUME At Ex-captain's Tweet

Mohammed Azharuddin took to Twitter and celebrated the 23rd anniversary of India's historic win over Australia in the 1997-98 Coca Cola Cup.

Written By
Jatin Malu
Mohammed Azharuddin

The 1997–98 Coca-Cola Cup win is among the best victories in Indian cricketing history. The Mohammed Azharuddin-led Indian team created history as they defeated a mighty Australian side on April 24 at Sharjah to life the Coca-Cola Cup. On the 23rd anniversary of India's knockout match against Australia in the tournament, Mohammed Azharuddin took to Twitter and celebrated the glorious triumph.

Fans slam Mohammad Azharuddin for not recognising Sachin Tendulkar Sharjah 1998 contribution

Azharuddin wrote that this week, 23 years ago, India secured a historic win over the Aussies. He added that they played as an exemplary side and gave the country a gift they could cherish forever. Azharuddin also wrote that the win remains one of his best cricketing victories.

Azharuddin also went on to tag Sourav Ganguly and the BCCI in the tweet. However, he didn't tag the 'Player of the Series', Sachin Tendulkar in the tweet, thus reigniting the Tendulkar vs Azharuddin rivalry. Sachin Tendulkar played two of the most prolific knocks of his career within a span of 48 hours to first help India qualify for the finals of the tri-series which also involved New Zealand and then thump Australia in the iconic match. Such was the impact and quality of Sachin Tendulkar Sharjah 1998 knocks that people still cherish them even after 23 years.

READ | RCB vs RR live stream, pitch and weather report, IPL 2021 Match 16 preview

Tendulkar had scored his 143 during the infamous 'Desert Storm' only two days before the final. India had lost the game despite Tendulkar's valiant knock but his innings guaranteed India a qualification to the final. Subsequently, the batting maestro scored 134 in the final and helped India win the Coca-Cola Cup at Sharjah. The twin centuries are a part of the record Sachin Tendulkar centuries count in international cricket, which is a staggering 100.

READ | Sachin Tendulkar returns home after being hospitalized due to COVID, thanks medical staff

Coming back to Mohammed Azharuddin's tweet, fans were miffed with Azharuddin for not considering Sachin Tendulkar centuries and recognising his contribution in the glorious win. Several reactions poured in as fans slammed the former Indian captain and called him out for not mentioning Tendulkar. Here's a look at a few reactions.

READ | Virat Kohli named ODI Player of the Decade for 2010s by Wisden, Sachin Tendulkar for 1990s

Tendulkar vs Azharuddin - Heart of the matter

Tendulkar and Azharuddin were two of Indian cricket's most pivotal figures in the 1990s. While Azharuddin served as India's long-term leader for most of the 90s' decade, Tendulkar served as the team's world-class batsman, who could take any opposition to the cleaners. In 1998, reports had emerged of an 'apparent rift' between Sachin Tendulkar and Mohammad Azharuddin.

READ | Sachin Tendulkar completes 10th anniversary of completing major IPL milestone: WATCH

There was reported animosity between Sachin Tendulkar and Mohammad Azharuddin as it was Tendulkar who had replaced Azharuddin as captain from 1996-1997 and the second half of 1999. It was in the start of 2000 that Tendulkar resigned from the captaincy for good and Sourav Ganguly succeeded him. After poor performances under Tendulkar before 1998, the team was put back under the control of Azharuddin, who was able to turn things around. These incidents, as well as, Tendulkar's growing stature at a time when he was the face of Indian cricket is said to have led to their soured relationship.

In fact, in an interview with GQ magazine, on being asked about Sachin Tendulkar's unsuccessful stint as Indian captain, Azharuddin said that he doesn't want to talk about him and added that there are some people he just doesn't want to talk about. Once Azharuddin was asked if he watched his former colleagues Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid bat, Azharuddin responded saying that he likes to watch Laxman who is a very positive player, thus implying that Tendulkar and Dravid are negative players.

SOURCE: MOHAMMAD AZHARUDDIN INSTAGRAM/ ICC TWITTER

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND