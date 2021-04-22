Did Mohammed Azharuddin Revive Sachin Tendulkar 'Rivalry'? Fans FUME At Ex-captain's Tweet

The 1997–98 Coca-Cola Cup win is among the best victories in Indian cricketing history. The Mohammed Azharuddin-led Indian team created history as they defeated a mighty Australian side on April 24 at Sharjah to life the Coca-Cola Cup. On the 23rd anniversary of India's knockout match against Australia in the tournament, Mohammed Azharuddin took to Twitter and celebrated the glorious triumph.

Azharuddin wrote that this week, 23 years ago, India secured a historic win over the Aussies. He added that they played as an exemplary side and gave the country a gift they could cherish forever. Azharuddin also wrote that the win remains one of his best cricketing victories.

23 years ago, this week, India scripted an epic win over Australia. We played as a classic unit and gave the nation a gift to cherish. The team found an oasis in the deserts of #Sharjah.

It remains one of my finest cricket triumphs. @SGanguly99 @BCCI #Throwback #CocaColaCup ðŸ† — Mohammed Azharuddin (@azharflicks) April 22, 2021

Azharuddin also went on to tag Sourav Ganguly and the BCCI in the tweet. However, he didn't tag the 'Player of the Series', Sachin Tendulkar in the tweet, thus reigniting the Tendulkar vs Azharuddin rivalry. Sachin Tendulkar played two of the most prolific knocks of his career within a span of 48 hours to first help India qualify for the finals of the tri-series which also involved New Zealand and then thump Australia in the iconic match. Such was the impact and quality of Sachin Tendulkar Sharjah 1998 knocks that people still cherish them even after 23 years.

Tendulkar had scored his 143 during the infamous 'Desert Storm' only two days before the final. India had lost the game despite Tendulkar's valiant knock but his innings guaranteed India a qualification to the final. Subsequently, the batting maestro scored 134 in the final and helped India win the Coca-Cola Cup at Sharjah. The twin centuries are a part of the record Sachin Tendulkar centuries count in international cricket, which is a staggering 100.

1998 #DesertStromðŸŒªï¸143 v Australia at Sharjah. ðŸ’ªðŸ™ *Pure Gold* One of The Greatest Combo - SachinTendulkar & Tony Grieg Commentary. pic.twitter.com/lMrCxmf1SO — CrickeTendulkar (@CrickeTendulkar) April 23, 2018

Coming back to Mohammed Azharuddin's tweet, fans were miffed with Azharuddin for not considering Sachin Tendulkar centuries and recognising his contribution in the glorious win. Several reactions poured in as fans slammed the former Indian captain and called him out for not mentioning Tendulkar. Here's a look at a few reactions.

And sir you chose not to tag @sachin_rt who was instrumental in making this entire series memorable . Didn't know your were this generous :) — Kaushik Rajaraman (@iamkaushikr) April 22, 2021

Azzu bhai, it would have been much better had if you tagged the man @sachin_rt who was responsible for that win. — Harish Reddy (@trs_harish) April 22, 2021

Unfollowed you immediately, I didn't know that u were so generous not to tag the person who owns this series.. seriously.. @azharflicks — bharat sawant (@bharat_sawant) April 22, 2021

And no mention of the man who won it for you and the country....well done sir ðŸ‘ — sunny parihar (@sunny_rp) April 22, 2021

Bhaijaan u didn't tag @sachin_rt .. All well na between u too bhai?? — ThirdEye (@ThirdEy80982744) April 22, 2021

Steve Waugh famously said about this match .,



We didn’t lose to INDIAN TEAM ., we lost to one man @sachin_rt and the name is



“”””SACHIN TENDULKAR“””””.....



Just a polite reminder ! — Dr Karthick Anjaneyan (@dranjee) April 22, 2021

Appalled that you didn't tag the person responsible for the back to back wins @sachin_rt — Sunil Shenoy (@sunil_shenoy) April 22, 2021

Tendulkar vs Azharuddin - Heart of the matter

Tendulkar and Azharuddin were two of Indian cricket's most pivotal figures in the 1990s. While Azharuddin served as India's long-term leader for most of the 90s' decade, Tendulkar served as the team's world-class batsman, who could take any opposition to the cleaners. In 1998, reports had emerged of an 'apparent rift' between Sachin Tendulkar and Mohammad Azharuddin.

There was reported animosity between Sachin Tendulkar and Mohammad Azharuddin as it was Tendulkar who had replaced Azharuddin as captain from 1996-1997 and the second half of 1999. It was in the start of 2000 that Tendulkar resigned from the captaincy for good and Sourav Ganguly succeeded him. After poor performances under Tendulkar before 1998, the team was put back under the control of Azharuddin, who was able to turn things around. These incidents, as well as, Tendulkar's growing stature at a time when he was the face of Indian cricket is said to have led to their soured relationship.

In fact, in an interview with GQ magazine, on being asked about Sachin Tendulkar's unsuccessful stint as Indian captain, Azharuddin said that he doesn't want to talk about him and added that there are some people he just doesn't want to talk about. Once Azharuddin was asked if he watched his former colleagues Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid bat, Azharuddin responded saying that he likes to watch Laxman who is a very positive player, thus implying that Tendulkar and Dravid are negative players.

