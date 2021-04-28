Did Ravi Shastri Pick Virat Kohli Over MS Dhoni To Win IPL 2021? Fans Question Head Coach

The ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League has enthralled cricket enthusiasts with delightful T20 matches. The last fixture in the tournament also proved to be a blockbuster one as the Royal Challengers Bangalore pulled off a one-run heist against the Dehli Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday. Ravi Shastri, the head coach of the Indian men's cricket team, seems to be following the proceedings keenly. The 58-year-old recently went on to suggest that a new winner could be crowned this year in the cash-rich league.

Ravi Shastri backing Virat Kohli to clinch maiden IPL title?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore had a fabulous start to their IPL campaign this year as they went on to register comprehensive victories in their first four encounters. While they came second in their clash against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, they made a thumping comeback by winning their subsequent match against the Delhi Capitals. They are currently placed at the top of the points table and have emerged to be the team to beat in this year's IPL.

After RCB eked out a close victory against DC, Ravi Shastri took to his Twitter account to share a photograph of the two captains - Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant. The cricketer-turned-coach was seemingly pleased with the closely-fought contest between the two sides and opined that a new winner could emerge in this edition of the Indian T20 carnival. The three teams who do not have a championship trophy in their cabinet so far are Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings. The likes of Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul will look to create history as they aim to lay their hands on the coveted IPL trophy for the very first time.

Brilliant game last night. Seeds being sowed for a potentially new winner to emerge #IPL2021 @IPL pic.twitter.com/A0RKnI0y4S — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 28, 2021

The Indian head coach is of the opinion that a new team could emerge as champions this year. Shastri seems to be backing Virat Kohli to achieve the feat this time around, considering RCB's dominant run. Here is how netizens reacted to Ravi Shastri's tweet and and reminded him of CSK -

Accha.. didn't know CSK hasn't won any IPL trophy yet — Shaktimaan (@Shaktimaaann) April 28, 2021

Bhul mat jana csk v hai... — ï¹©ÊŠÊâ—Ž¥ Ð¼â—Žη∂Ñ¦â„“ (@vbnLiWdgKZMn3Ci) April 28, 2021

Dear @RaviShastriOfc - No matter who will be

in FINAL. The opponent will be either @ChennaiIPL or @mipaltan ! EXPERIENCE matters ! — Sakthi Isai Bharathi (@i_m_sakthi) April 28, 2021

While Shastri might have hinted that a new champion could be crowned this year, the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings also have showcased stunning form this year. The side have a chance of reclaiming the top spot on the points table by beating the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their upcoming fixture on Wednesday.

CSK vs SRH live streaming info

The Chennai Super Kings will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 23rd match of IPL 2021. Fans in India can catch the live telecast of the highly anticipated encounter on the Star Sports Network. The CSK vs SRH live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website from 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday.

Image source: iplt20.com / PTI