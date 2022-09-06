Did Sachin Tendulkar Fall For Propaganda On Arshdeep Singh Created By Pakistan?

Young left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh became a victim of brutal trolling on social media for spilling a catch in an India-Pakistan match in Dubai on Sunday. With many others, legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has also come in support of the 23-year-old. However, something Sachin appears to have overlooked is the fact that there was a heavy Pakistani hand in sparking off some of the most objectionable trolling of Arshdeep, and then a concerted bid by ISI media to reflect it back upon India.

Twitter handles based out of Pakistan (some also using Indian names) tried inciting hatred in India by branding Arshdeep Singh as "Khalistani". His Wikipedia page was also vandalised, claiming a 'Khalistan' place of birth. Republic tracked the IP addresses involved in the vandalism to Pakistan. It emerged that there had been a see-saw battle to vandalise Arshdeep's Wikipedia page and that it had been an Indian who was fighting back by attempting to restore Arshdeep's wiki to state his correct details.

Now, Sachin Tendulkar, taking to Twitter, said that athletes give their best while representing the country and should be supported in turn. He also asked fans to keep sports free from personal attacks. Sachin's intervention, while acceptable in many ways, exonerates Pakistan for the vandalism and the coordinated plan to trace it back to India.

"Every athlete representing the country gives their best and plays for the nation always. They need our constant support & remember, that in sports you win some & you lose some. Let's keep cricket or any other sport free from personal attacks. Arshdeep Singh keep working hard and give the best reply by performing on the field. I am keenly following you. My best wishes," Tendulkar said.

Arshdeep Singh's Wikipedia page vandalised; government fires notice

In the 18th over of the India-Pakistan match, Arshdeep Singh dropped Asif Ali who went on to produce a match-winning knock of 16 runs off 8 balls. Following this, Arshdeep faced vitriolic attacks and changes were also made to his Wikipedia page.

On his Wikipedia page, the left-arm pacer's name was changed to "Major Arshdeep Singh Bajwa" and country to "Khalistan". Busing the Pakistani hate campaign, Republic exposed that the IP address through which the changes were made belonged to Pakistan and the meddling was done from its capital Islamabad.

The fake changes were reversed to the original by an Indian national within 10 minutes. However, a pitched battle to sabotage and revert Arshdeep's account continued till the page was protected from edits.

The government has slapped a notice on Wikipedia after the Khalistan slur and made it clear that such incitement cannot be permitted.

Wikimedia Foundation, which operates Wikipedia, in response to an email query said that the Meity has informed it about the vandalism on the Wikipedia page of the cricketer, and wrongful edits were removed within minutes.