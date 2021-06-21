Did Shubman Gill Play Mind Games With The Kiwis? Indian Opener Comments On Day 3

The New Zealand team had a stable start to their innings during Day 3 of the IND vs NZ WTC Final as the end of Day 3 saw the Kiwis put up 101 runs on the scoreboard with a loss of 2 wickets. Devon Conway’s brilliant half-century followed by Tom Latham’s knock of 30 runs gave a solid start to the New Zealand team. Indian batsman Shubman Gill expressed his views at the end of Day 3 while feeling that the Indian team will have a slight advantage due to 2 new batsmen on the crease.

Shubham Gill talks about Day 3 proceedings

The New Zealand team lost the wickets of Tom Latham and Devon Conway in their first innings and as the innings will resume, Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor will be the two batsmen on the crease. Kane Williamson has scored 12 runs so far whereas Ross Taylor is yet to score a run. Speaking about the wicket of Devon Conway to ANI in a virtual press conference, Shubman Gill agreed that it was a crucial wicket for the India team.

Gill felt that if the Indian team would have been able to bowl a couple of more overs to Ross Taylor, who was a new batsman for them, they might have gotten a couple more wickets. He further agreed that the Indian team will have a slight edge on the batsmen when the play will start the next day because both batsmen are relatively new on the crease. Kyle Jamieson also registered a 5-wicket haul during the first innings which restricted India to a score of 217 runs.

Kylie Jamieson's 5-wicket haul restricts India

Speaking about Kyle Jamieson’s bowling, Gill said that the New Zealand bowler bowled will. He further added that the first spell that Jamieson bowled, he was bowled well in that spell, and he didn’t get many wickets in the first spell, but he got his reward that day. Speaking about the role of R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, Gill said that according to him, the spinner will play a crucial role in the 4th innings. He also hoped that as the game goes on, there will be some kind of help for the spinners. During the first innings of the New Zealand team, R Ashwin took the wicket of Tom Latham.

WTC Final live streaming details

