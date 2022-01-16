Did Virat Kohli Follow In Tendulkar's Footsteps By Resigning As India's Test Captain?

Indian skipper Virat Kohli announced his resignation as Test captain on Saturday following India's series defeat in South Africa. Kohli's decision came as a shock as he was India's most successful Test captain and was expected to stay in the leadership position for at least another 2-3 years.

Since the news broke yesterday, comparisons have been made between Kohli's decision and that of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who resigned as captain under similar circumstances in the early 2000s.

Did Kohli follow in Tendulkar's footsteps?

When Tendulkar announced that he would be stepping down as Test captain, he was going through a rough patch with the bat, finding it difficult to score runs despite his reputation. Kohli is also going through a similar phase in his career as he has consistently failed to score big runs for the past three years, since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While announcing his decision to step down as T20I captain, Kohli had said that he wanted to concentrate more on Tests and ODIs, and hence was relinquishing his T20I captaincy.

When Tendulkar stepped down as India's captain in 2000, he said the same thing. When the selection committee tried to encourage Sachin to stay on as captain, he told them, "I want to concentrate more on my batting," according to former chief selector Chandu Borde.

Tendulkar quit as captain after the two-match Test series against South Africa, but he quickly bounced back to form and earned the Player of the Series award in the ODI series that followed. Sourav Ganguly was appointed the captain after Tendulkar's resignation.

In terms of Kohli's batting form, the right-handed batter hasn't hit a century in an international match in more than three years. His last international century came at Eden Gardens in Kolkata during a pink-ball Test match against Bangladesh in 2019. Kohli has scored many half-centuries since then but has yet to convert them into a big knock. Kohli should have enough time now to concentrate on his batting form and return to amassing three-digit runs.

Kohli failed to help India win an ICC trophy during his time as captain, despite his impeccable record with the bat in white-ball formats. However, when Kohli resigned as T20I captain, he was already witnessing a decline in his form. The former skipper was being frequently chastised for his slow-paced style of play in comparison to what is required in the shortest format.

Image: PTI