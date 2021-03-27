Did Virat Kohli Make A Big Mistake When Ben Stokes Came To Bat? Dinesh Karthik Thinks So

Veteran wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik has said that Indian skipper Virat Kohli made a mistake of bowling Krunal Pandya to Ben Stokes early in his innings during the second ODI against England at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday.

According to Karthik, the decision to bowl Krunal worked extremely well in the star all-rounder's favor as he went after the Indian bowlers once he was set. He ended up scoring a 52-ball 99 at a strike rate of 190.38 that included four boundaries and 10 maximums.

'When Ben Stokes walked in...': Dinesh Karthik

“When Ben Stokes walked in, Krunal Pandya hadn’t bowled. He had just come onto bowl. I felt at that stage maybe Shardul Thakur (could have been give or bowled)an over, because he has this ability to pick up wickets. But then he (referring to skipper Virat Kohli)went for Krunal Pandya. The matchup is such that if Ben Stokes gets going, forget Krunal, any left-arm spinner in the world, he takes them down,” said Karthik while interacting on Sky Sports. READ | Dinesh Karthik has a heartfelt post for Pandya brothers after emotional affair in 1st ODI

England stay alive in the ODI series

Chasing a stiff total of 337, openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow added 110 runs for the opening wicket before the former's innings was cut short courtesy of a run-out. Ben Stokes and Bairstow then added 175 runs for the second-wicket stand as the duo made the Indian bowlers toil hard for wickets. Jonny brought up his 11th ODI century as England made easy work of this run chase before Stokes, he and stand-in-captain Jos Buttler were dismissed in quick succession.

However, important middle-order contributions from Dawid Malan (16*), and, Liam Livingstone (27*) took the visitors home by six wickets and 39 balls to spare. By the virtue of this win, the reigning ODI world champions stay alive in the three-match series (with a 1-1 margin). The decider will be played on Sunday at the same venue.