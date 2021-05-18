Did WV Raman Give Hint Of Next Career Move After BCCI Sacking? Fans Curious After Tweets

Former Indian women's cricket team head coach WV Raman's tenure with the national side came to an end as he was sacked by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) last Thursday. However, the 55-year-old could soon be seen taking up a new role based on hints provided by the former Indian skipper and the current Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) President Mohammed Azharuddin. The ex-cricketer had earlier stated through a social media post that the governing body is keen to engage Raman, considering his vast experience.

Hyderabad Cricket Association to recruit WV Raman?

Former India opening batsman WV Raman was appointed the head coach of the India women's national team in December 2018. Under his tenure, India managed to reach the finals of the T20 World Cup 2020. However, this stint with the team came to an end and former India spinner Ramesh Powar was chosen as Raman's successor by the Madan Lal-led Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC). While his journey with the senior national women's side may have come to an end, he seems to be on the radar of the Hyderabad Cricket Association.

HCA president Mohammed Azharuddin had taken to his Twitter account to hail Raman's knowledge of the game and his coaching skills. The 58-year-old also opined that there are very few sharper brains than the former Indian women's cricket team coach. Azharuddin also revealed that the association will its best to engage him as the board looks to draw immense benefit from his services. Raman recently acknowledged the ex-India captain's comments by responding to his tweet. There could be a possibility that HCA recruits the seasoned campaigner in near future.

Thanks Azzu..Mighty generous of you.. https://t.co/CDWSZd2K0g — WV Raman (@wvraman) May 17, 2021

WV Raman had earlier alleged that a 'smear campaign' against him has gained unwarranted traction. In a mail to the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, which has also been marked to National Cricket Academy head Rahul Dravid, the former India cricketer has sought an end to the 'smear campaign' and said that it would be "extremely disconcerting" if his candidature was rejected due to reasons other than "my incompetency as a coach". According to reports, an alleged rift between WV Raman and some top players of the team had led to his ouster. It is worth mentioning that he had wished the best to Ramesh Powar after the spinner was named as the new head coach for the women's senior team.

All the best @imrameshpowar with the @BCCIWomen in this spell.. Look forward to seeing the girls soar under your guidance.. — WV Raman (@wvraman) May 13, 2021

