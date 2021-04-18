Did You Know Joe Root's Jersey Number 66 Or 'Root 66' Is A Play On A Famous US Highway?

Joe Root has been one of England's finest players to have played the game at the highest level for nearly a decade. He is known for his impactful batting performances while batting at number three for the reigning ODI world champions and can also provide breakthroughs with the ball in hand with his part-time off-spin.

Root is also a part of the 'Fab 4' in modern-day cricket that includes the likes of Indian skipper Virat Kohli, his New Zealand counterpart Kane Williamson, and Australian Test batting mainstay Steve Smith respectively. Currently, he leads the Three Lions in Test cricket and is not a regular member of the team's limited-overs formats.

Joe Root and the mystery behind his jersey number 66

While the cricket fans are aware of the Englishman's abilities on the 22 yards, there is something more about him that might be interesting and it has got to do with his jersey number- 66.

The Sheffield cricketer's jersey number has been 66 ever since he started playing for his home side Yorkshire in County Cricket back in 2009. However, his name and number behind his jersey i.e. 'Root 66' has a stellar reason.

Six decades ago, there used to be an American TV series titled 'Route 66'. The adventure crime-drama created by Herbert B. Leonard, and, Stirling Silliphant premiered for 116 episodes in the early 60s and ran for almost half-a-decade i.e. from October 7, 1960, to March 20, 1964. The television series had featured yesteryear TV actors Martin Milner, George Maharis, and, Glenn Corbett in lead roles. It is also the number for a famed highway in the US that connects Chicago to California, which has become the subject of branding as well, with 'Route 66' becoming a bumper sticker, a jacket logo and lots more.

Another reason why Root might have preferred the number 66 behind his jersey must be due to the fact England had won their first and only FIFA World Cup in the year 1966 and to date, it remains the only occasion where that England has hosted or won the World Cup. They overcame a spirited West Germany 4-2 after extra time to stake their claim to the Jules Rimet Trophy (World Cup trophy that was presented to the winners back then) at the iconic Wembley Stadium.

