Did Yuvraj Singh End His 'Feud' With Ravi Shastri? Fans Curious After Latest Birthday Wish

On the 59th Ravi Shastri birthday occasion, Twitter was flooded with birthday wishes by fans, however, one such birthday wish has caught the attention of many.

Yuvraj Singh

Head coach of India men’s cricket team, Ravi Shastri completed 59 years of his age on Thursday. Born on May 27 1962, Ravi Shastri played the role of an Indian all-rounder and later a prolific commentator before taking over the reins of Team India as the head coach. On the eve of the 59th Ravi Shastri birthday, Twitter is flooded with birthday wishes by fans, however, one such birthday wish has caught the attention of fans.

Yuvraj Singh's tweet on Ravi Shastri birthday

Former Indian cricketer, Yuvraj Singh wished Ravi Shastri on Twitter while yet again addressing him as a senior. While tagging Shastri in the tweet, Yuvraj Singh hoped for the Indian head coach to have a great year ahead. Yuvraj Singh also gave his best wishes to Shastri for the World Test Championship Final while ending his message with an appeal to stay safe. After witnessing this message on Twitter, fans are curious whether the hilarious Twitter banter between the two former players has ended.

The "senior-junior" Twitter banter over World Cup win anniversaries

It all started when Ravi Shastri congratulated the Indian team on the 9th anniversary of their 2011 World Cup win through Twitter. While tagging only Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, Shastri had written that the 2011 World Cup group will cherish this moment just like the 1983 group that lifted India’s first cricket World Cup. Yuvi replied to the tweet in a witty manner by addressing Shastri while writing that he and Dhoni were also present in the team and he could have tagged them.

Ravi Shastri got a chance to get back at Yuvraj Singh when he wished everyone on the 37th anniversary of the 1983 World Cup win. In the tweet, Yuvi did not tag anyone and taking this opportunity, Shastri replied while addressing Yuvi as a junior and writing that he and Kapil Dev could have been tagged as they were present during the 1983 World Cup. This incident gave rise to the “senior-junior” banter between them. Yuvraj Singh replied in laughter while saying that Ravi Shastri was a legend, but Kapil Dev belonged to a different league altogether.

Record of Yuvraj Singh 6 sixes in an over is matched by Ravi Shastri

Notably, both the former Indian cricketers share the record of hitting 6 sixes in an over. The Ravi Shastri 6 sixes in an over was the first instance of an Indian batsman doing so, although it came in a first-class game. The Ravi Shastri 6 sixes in an over moment came against spinner Tilak Raj in 1984 in a Ranji Trophy game between Mumbai and Baroda. Meanwhile, the famous Yuvraj Singh 6 sixes in an over moment came against Stuart Broad in the 2007 T20 World Cup in South Africa, which co-incidentally had Shastri commentating on-air.

