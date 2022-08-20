Didn't Think I'll Be Doing Press Conference So Early: SA Captain Dean Elgar Roasts England

South Africa captain Dean Elgar took a dig at England after registering an emphatic win in the first Test match at Lord's. Elgar, who had earlier roasted England over their new 'Bazball' approach, ridiculed the Ben Stokes-led side once again as he said he didn't expect to be doing the press conference so early. The Proteas thrashed England by an innings and 12 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

ENG vs SA: Dean Elgar roasts England

While speaking to reporters after the match, Elgar said when he woke up on Friday, he didn't think he would be doing the post-match press conference before five o'clock. Elgar stated that it was a very special performance from his team to win the Test at Lord's. The South African skipper further added that he would not let his team go into a comfort zone and become complacent before the second match.

"I did not wake up this morning thinking that I’d be doing a press conference before five o’clock. It was a pretty special squad performance. We haven't left any stone unturned so far and hopefully, we don't go into a comfort zone … no, well - I'm definitely not going to let us go into a comfort zone, because I know what complacency can do in international sport. But we need to enjoy these moments, we did it at a really unique place and it's special for a lot of guys that haven't experienced Lord’s before," Elgar said.

England vs South Africa

Coming back to the match, the visiting South African side picked up a deserved win after dominating throughout the match. In the first innings of the game, England were bowled out for 165 runs courtesy of Kagiso Rabada's five-wicket haul. In the second innings, South Africa scored 326 runs and went on to bowl out England for 149 runs in the third innings, thus winning by an innings and 12 runs.

Both teams will now lock horns in the second Test match of the series at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground, before actions shifts to The Oval for the series finale. The second Test is scheduled to be played from August 25 to August 29, while the third Test will be played from September 8 to September 12.

Image: Twitter/CSA