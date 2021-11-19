'Die Hard' Fan Of Rohit Sharma Enters Stadium During IND Vs NZ T20 Match; Seeks Blessing

The India vs New Zealand second T20 of the three-match series went underway at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. Team India's T20 skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss the second time in a row in the series and he invited New Zealand to bat first keeping the dew factor in mind. For India, Harshal Patel made his debut in the second T20 match. Patel was opted by Rohit after speedster Mohammed Siraj got injured during the first T20 match in Jaipur. The India vs New Zealand second T20 was held in Ranchi with 100% capacity after the Jharkhand state government allowed the fully vaccinated fans to enjoy the cricket match.

While India vs New Zealand match was in fulls-wing, a die-hard fan entered into the stadium to show his love to Rohit Sharma. Although the moment was not broadcasted, fans on social media shared what actually happened when the play was interrupted during New Zealand's innings. As per the picture shared by netizens, a fan can be seen lying down on the ground in front of Rohit Sharma folding his hands to pay his respect to the Indian T20 skipper.

Fans react as Rohit Sharma's die-hard fan enters the stadium

One cricket fan looking to touch the feet of Rohit Sharma. pic.twitter.com/jAAqPAskDE — Saurub (@CricketSourabh) November 19, 2021

IND vs NZ 2nd T20

Coming to the India vs New Zealand second T20 match, the Black Caps went off to a flying start, courtesy of Martin Guptill's 31 off 15 balls and Daryl Mitchell's 31 off 28 balls. For India, Harshal Patel made his debut in place of Mohammed Siraj who suffered an injury in the first T20 match against New Zealand. BCCI's official statement read, "Siraj got a web split on his left hand while fielding on his own bowling in the 1st T20I in Jaipur. The BCCI medical team is closely monitoring his progress."

Harshal Patel impressed on his debut as he bagged 2 wickets and gave away only 25 runs in 4 Overs. Apart from Harshal Patel, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin too shined with the ball as he took 1 wicket and gave away only 19 runs in 4 overs. Ashwin's economical over came at a time amidst heavy dew in Ranchi and bowlers struggling to grip the ball. At last, New Zealand scored 153 runs in 20 overs and lost 6 wickets.

