Dilip Kumar Passes Away: Cricketers From India, Pakistan Pay Tribute To Legendary Actor

Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday following admission at Mumbai's PD Hinduja hospital due to age-related medical issues.

Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday following admission at Mumbai's PD Hinduja hospital due to age-related medical issues. Dilip Kumar was 98 years old at the time of his death. After news of the actor passing broke out, people from all walks of life took to social media to share heartwarming messages. Former cricketers Wasim Jaffer and Pragyan Ojha also posted tributes for the late actor, where they called him the "greatest icon of the Indian film industry". 

"Really sad to know that Dilip Kumar saab is no more. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. He was one of the greatest icons of the film industry and he will live on forever through his work," Jaffer wrote in his tribute for Dilip Kumar. "REST IN PEACE “Legend” your contribution to Indian cinema will remain unparalleled! Heartfelt Condolences to the family, friends, and fans for the immense loss," Ojha wrote. Former cricketers such as Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman, Shahid Afridi also paid their tribute to the legendary actor. 

Dilip Kumar's career

Dilip Kumar is considered among the greatest actors in the Indian film industry. Starting his career in 1944, he went on to feature in iconic films likes Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Naya Daur, and Ram Aur Shyam, among others. Kumar's last big-screen appearance was in the 1998 film Qila, where he played a double role. The film failed to do well at the box office and Kumar retired from the industry. Kumar was often considered 'The First Khan' of Bollywood as his birth name was Mohammad Yusuf Khan. 

Kumar has received numerous honours and awards, including India's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan. In 1998, Kumar was also awarded the Nishan-e-Imtiaz, Pakistan's highest civilian honour. Kumar remains the only Indian to have received Pakistan's highest civilian honour. Kumar was also the recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994. Kumar was elected to Rajya Sabha in the early 2000s and remained in office until 2006. 

