Dilip Vengsarkar Has Startling Question For Sourav Ganguly Ahead Of India Tour Of England

The India squad for WTC Final is currently spending its mandatory quarantine period in Mumbai after which they will fly out to England on June 2. The Indian team is all set to face New Zealand in the World Test Championship Final at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton from June 18, after which the Indian team will also face England in a 5-match Test series starting from August 4. Citing the gap between the 2 series, former cricketer and selector, Dilip Vengsarkar has questioned the schedule fixed by the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI.

Dilip Vengsarkar questions India vs England 2021 Test schedule

While speaking to News18, Dilip Vengsarkar expressed his concern about the schedule of Team India ahead of the WTC Final 2021. He raised questions about the kind of tournament that was being organized with a gap of one and a half month between the two Test series. He also questioned the schedule fixed by the Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI, where the England Test series will be played after a huge gap causing the players to sit idle in between.

There isn't much to separate these two great captains ahead of next month's ICC World Test Championship final 👀



Who will lead their side to victory? 🤔#WTC21 pic.twitter.com/ANs71yjJog — ICC (@ICC) May 16, 2021

While addressing the Pakistan and Sri Lanka tours of England that will take place in the month of June and July, Vengsarkar also questioned why the India vs England 2021 Test series was not organized immediately after the WTC Final. He felt that the Indian cricket schedule was strange while raising questions like whether the team was coming back after the WTC final and then go back again. According to him even if county matches were being scheduled, one and a half months is too long a period to play county matches and if India are visiting England to play Test matches, then they shouldn’t have a gap in between.

New Zealand team started with their preparations in England

On the other hand, the New Zealand team will be having a better chance to play in England conditions as they have a Test series against the hosts just before the WTC Final. The New Zealand team already had a practice session in England where they played amongst the squad with Team Williamson and Team Latham as 2 teams. On the other hand, the Indian team will be flying to England on June 2 after spending their mandatory quarantine period in Mumbai.

India vs New Zealand WTC Final 2021 schedule

The WTC Final 2021 will see Virat Kohli and his men go against New Zealand from June 18-22 where both teams will battle for the first World Test Championship title at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. The New Zealand team is also set to face England in a 2-match Test series before the WTC Final. The first match of the England vs New Zealand Test series will start on June 2. After concluding India vs New Zealand WTC Final, the India squad for WTC Final will face England in the India vs England Test Series that will consist of 5 Test matches starting from August 4 at Trent Bridge.

Image Source: AP/PTI