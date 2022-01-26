Dilruwan Perera Retires: Sri Lanka's All-rounder Hangs Up Boots From International Cricket

Sri Lankan all-rounder Dilruwan Perera has announced retirement from all forms of international cricket with immediate effect. The player represented Sri Lanka in 43 Tests, 13 ODIs and three T20Is across a 14-year long career since making his debut in 2007 picking up 177 wickets and 1456 runs across formats.

“Sri Lanka Cricket has been a source of great inspiration and support throughout my time and I remain grateful to you, the executive committee, and my coaches past and present. I’ve had the privilege and honour of playing with some of the best in the game, I leave with fond memories and a heart full of joy. I will continue to play domestic cricket for a while longer but for now, I think the time is right to call it curtains on my international cricket journey,” wrote Dilruwan via email to the CEO of Sri Lankan cricket in his retirement note which was circulated by local media.

Dilruwan Perera retirement: Sri Lanka Cricket send Dilruwan Perera best wishes

The 39-year-old will be remembered for becoming the fastest Sri Lankan player to 100 Test wickets breaking Muttiah Muralitharan's record and thus also becoming the seventh overall to 100 Test wickets. "Dilruwan Perera, who represented the Sri Lanka National Team, announced his retirement from all forms of International Cricket with immediate effect. Sri Lanka Cricket wishes him the very best for his future endeavours," SLC said in a statement.