Dimuth Karunaratne Drops Huge Bombshell, Says 'ready To Step Down As Sri Lanka Captain'

Sri Lanka's Test cricket captain, Dimuth Karunaratne, has expressed his desire to resign from his position as Sri Lanka's skipper for the upcoming Ireland series. While the Sri Lankan selectors are yet to accept his resignation, Karunaratne, who will turn 35 in April, wants to hand over the reins to a new captain for the next World Test Championship cycle.

His decision comes after four years in the role, during which he brought some stability to the team following a turbulent period. Karunaratne's most significant achievement as captain was leading Sri Lanka to a 2-0 victory against South Africa in 2019, which made them the first Asian team to beat the Proteas at home and third overall after England and Australia.

"I've talked with the selectors about stepping down as captain after the Ireland series. In the next WTC cycle, you've got to do two years. I think it's best if a new captain does that whole cycle than for me to do half and hand over. I've talked to the selectors about this, but I haven't got a response yet. My preference is to hand over to a new leader after the next series," Karunaratne said.

Dimuth Karunaratne's captaincy record

Karunaratne's current record as captain stands at ten wins, ten losses, and six draws from 26 Test matches. Although this is an impressive feat, he falls short of Sanath Jayasuriya, Arjuna Ranatunga, Mahela Jayawardene, and Angelo Mathews, who have all won more Tests as Sri Lanka captains. However, all of the above-mentioned players have captained at least 34 Tests compared to Karunaratne

Karunaratne's decision to step down may also stem from his desire to focus on his batting and explore opportunities overseas. This decision may be warranted since Sri Lanka will only play two-Test series in the next World Test Championship cycle.

Karunaratne played grade cricket in Australia after his most recent Test before the New Zealand series. Although the series ended with Sri Lanka losing by innings and 58 runs in the second Test in Wellington, Karunaratne managed to score three fifties in four innings. Sri Lanka is set to play six Tests in 2023, with only four of those counting toward the next World Test Championship.

Image: BCCI

