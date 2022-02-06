Dinesh Bana Hits Iconic MS Dhoni-like Six To Seal India's Record 5th U-19 World Cup Title

Yash Dhull-led Team India beat England to lift the ICC U-19 World Cup at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on Saturday. India won its record 5th U-19 World Cup title by chasing down a comparatively low score of 189 runs in 47.4 overs. Dinesh Bana, a wicketkeeper-batsman, scored the winning runs for India, much like MS Dhoni did in the 2011 World Cup. As expected, the youthful keeper is already being compared to the Indian icon for hitting a massive six in the final to help India win the coveted title.

When Bana arrived at the crease, India needed 14 runs off the last 26 balls. The Haryana-born cricketer hit two massive sixes to help India finish the chase with 14 balls remaining. Bana smashed 13 runs off just 5 balls with a strike rate of 260 to ensure India finish on the right side of the game. Courtesy of Bana's heroics, India won the U-19 World Cup after a gap of four years.

India vs England: U-19 World Cup Final

Earlier in the game, England won the toss and elected to bat first. Indian bowlers struck early and picked up three wickets inside the powerplay. England's top run-scorers of the tournament Jacob Bethell, Tom Prest, and George Thomas were gone for 2, 0, and 26 runs, respectively. Ravi Kumar and Raj Bawa picked the three wickets for India to help the side gain early momentum.

James Rew scored an amazing 95 runs but that was never going to be enough as the rest of the English batting line-up could only amass 88 runs between them. Bawa picked his first fifer of the tournament, while Ravi Kumar registered a four-wicket haul. Kaushal Tambe also scalped a wicket to his name.

India, on the other hand, looked solid while chasing down the target. Vice-captain Shaik Rasheed scored a magnificent 50 runs at the top before being dismissed by James Sales. Harnoor Singh also contributed with his 21 off 46 balls. Raj Bawa scored a quickfire 35 runs to help put India in a commanding position. Nishant Sandhu remained unbeaten at 50 off 54 balls as he finished the chase with Bana, who hit the winning runs in the end. Bawa was adjudged the player of the match for his all-round performance.

Image: @AryanSaharan10/Twitter