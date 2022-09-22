India and Australia squared off against one another in the first T20I of their three-match series on Tuesday. Australia beat India in the match to take a 1-0 lead in the bilateral contest. Meanwhile, the most talked-about subject from the match is a video featuring India captain Rohit Sharma and wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik. In the video, Rohit was seen expressing his annoyance with Karthik for not appealing Glenn Maxwell's dismissal in the 12th over of Australia's innings.

In a fun gesture, Rohit can be seen holding Karthik by the neck in the video to mock him for being unsure whether to appeal for the wicket. Karthik chose not to appeal, but Rohit went upstairs for a review and was successful in having the on-field umpire's call overturned, causing Maxwell to head back to the pavilion for 1 run off 3 balls.

Rohin Uthappa reacts to the incident

Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa discussed the issue and noted that what Rohit did with Karthik was "good" because the wicketkeeper occasionally gets a little too "relaxed." Uthappa said that Rohit with his gesture warned Karthik and told him to at least appeal because he is the one who stands closest to the batter. Karthik has replaced Rishabh Pant as the go-to keeper for Team India in the shortest format, at least until the upcoming T20 World Cup.

"Sometimes, Dinesh becomes a bit too relaxed. If he knows the batsman is out, he becomes relaxed. But what Rohit Sharma did was good, he warned him, he told him to at least appeal," Uthappa said on Star Sports.

India vs Australia, 1st T20I

India scored 208/6 in 20 overs when batting first, with the help of some outstanding power-hitting from Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, and KL Rahul. Rahul and Suryakumar scored 55 and 46 runs, respectively and Hardik struck an unbeaten 71 runs off just 30 balls. For Australia, Josh Hazlewood claimed two wickets, while Nathan Ellis claimed three wickets. Green took a wicket as well.

The target was then successfully chased down by Australia in 19.2 overs, with Matthew Wade and Pat Cummins putting an end to the host team's effort. Wade finished the difficult run chase unbeaten at 45 off 21 balls to help Australia win the game by 4 wickets. Cameron Green played a crucial role for Australia with the bat as well as he scored 61 off 30 deliveries. He was named the player of the match for his all-around performance.

Aaron Finch earlier scored 22 runs off 13 balls, while Steven Smith added 35 runs off 24 balls. Tim David, making his debut, hit 18 off 14 balls while Josh Inglis scored 17 off 10 balls. Meanwhile, Axar Patel picked three wickets for 17 runs for India, while Umesh Yadav picked two wickets. India's fast-bowling unit proved to be very expensive with the ball as they conceded 150 runs between them.

Image: IPL/Twitter/Hotstar