Dinesh Karthik And Jemimah Rodrigues Engage In Fun Banter As Latter Makes Commentary Debut

Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik recently engaged in amusing online banter with women's cricket team star Jemimah Rodrigues when the latter appeared on British national television for a brief commentary stint. Karthik, who is in the UK to offer commentary for the Test series between India and England, responded to Rodrigues' post about her commentary stint on Twitter. Karthik while commending Rodrigues' commentary, jokingly asked her to follow the "ONLY" rule in the comm box.

When a confused Rodrigues asked Karthik to explain what rule he is talking about, the wicketkeeper-batsman responded by saying, "Never ever listen to anything Nasser Hussain or Rob Key have to say". Former England cricketer Rob Key also joined the conversation, mocking Karthik's dressing sense. Karthik responded to Key by making fun of his huge forehead.

Rodrigues made her commentary debut during a match between the Manchester Originals and London Spirit at The Hundred, where she shared the comm box with legendary ambassadors of the game, including the likes of Nasser Hussain and Mark Butcher.

Rodrigues in The Hundred

Rodrigues is part of the Northern Superchargers teams and is currently the leading run-scorer in The Hundred. Rodrigues has an aggregate of 223 runs in 4 innings with the highest score being an unbeaten 92 against Welsh Fire. Rodrigues has 3 half-centuries in 4 innings, which is also the highest in the recently inaugurated tournament. The Indian batter is slated to leave for Australia after the 100-ball cricket in England. The Indian women's team is scheduled to play a bilateral series against Australia between September and October.

Meanwhile, the Southern Brave side in The Hundred dealt a major blow today after its key player Smriti Mandhana announced her withdrawal from the league. Mandhana has decided to leave for India after helping the side reach the maiden final of the league in order to spend some with her family before heading to Australia for the bilateral series.

