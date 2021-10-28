Dinesh Karthik & Wife Dipika Pallikal Blessed With Twin Boys, Names Already Decided

Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik on Thursday announced on social media that he and his wife Dipika Pallikal have been blessed with twins. The couple has named their two baby boys: Kabir Pallikal Karthik and Zian Pallikal Karthik.

Announcing the news, the former KKR captain wrote, "And just like that 3 became 5,' referring also to their dog. Below is a look at the pictures of Dinesh Karthik's children.

And just like that 3 became 5 🤍

Dipika and I have been blessed with two beautiful baby boys 👶



Kabir Pallikal Karthik

Zian Pallikal Karthik



and we could not be happier ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Rc2XqHvPzU — DK (@DineshKarthik) October 28, 2021

And just like that 3 became 5🤍@DineshKarthik and I are very humbled to have been blessed with two beautiful baby boys, Kabir Pallikal Karthik & Zian Pallikal Karthik, and we could not be happier🤍 pic.twitter.com/siyyt3MlUU — Dipika Pallikal (@DipikaPallikal) October 28, 2021

Wasim Jaffer congratulates Dinesh Karthik and Deepika Pallikal

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer put out a congratulatory tweet saying, "Like a true batsman DK converted one into two. Congratulations to both of you. And lots of love and blessings to the little ones."

Like a true batsman DK converted one into two 😁

Congratulations to both of you. And lots of love and blessings to the little ones 🤗 https://t.co/FCciRjMeqg — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 28, 2021

Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal got married in 2015. Pallikal is one of the most prominent squash players in the country. She made her professional squash debut in 2006 and became the first Indian to break into the top 10 in the Professional Squash Association (PSA) Women's rankings.

Meanwhile, on the cricketing front, Dinesh Karthik was last seen in IPL 2021 in the UAE where the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lost to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the final.

Dinesh Karthik was also a part of the commentary team during England's tour of India in March 2021. Moreover, he also commentated for Sky Sports during the Hundred and was also a part of the team that commentated during the England vs Sri Lanka series held in July 2021.

He was also one of the only two Indians to be included in the ICC's on-ground commentary panel for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand in June 2021. He was partnered by former India captain and veteran commentator Sunil Gavaskar on that occasion.

Dinesh Karthik IPL career

Over the years in IPL, Dinesh Karthik has established himself as a talented batter with a wide variety of shots. He began his IPL career in 2008 when he was bought by the Delhi Daredevils. In the 2008 season, he scored 145 runs at an average of 24.16 and an impressive strike rate of 135.51. He topped that performance by scoring 288 runs at an average of 36 next year.

As a result of such impressive performances, he was bought by the Kings XI Punjab in 2011 for $900,000, making him the second-most expensive player on their squad then. Since then, he has played for the Mumbai Indians in 2012-13, Delhi Daredevils in 2014, Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2015 and for the Gujarat Lions in 2016-17. In 2018, he was bought by the Kolkata Knight Riders.

