Dinesh Karthik Becomes 'weatherman' In Southampton; Drops Big Hint About Play On Day 3

Dinesh Karthik, who is still an active cricketer, is a part of the commentary panel for the ongoing ICC WTC final between India and New Zealand at Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton. However, 'DK' has donned a new role as well in addition to being a commentator-cum-analyst as he has decided to become a 'weatherman'.

Dinesh Karthik on Day 3

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Dinesh Karthik posted an image of the cricket field being covered. On the image, the veteran wicket-keeper batsman wrote 'Another 3.5 hours to go for play to start, so let's not worry too much guys. For now, it's cloudy. But the good part is. there is not rain atm'

'THIS IS THE LATEST WEATHERMAN IN TOWN. REPORTING LIVE FROM SOUTHAMPTON", added Karthik with a few laughing emojis.

Meanwhile, Dinesh Karthik went on to caption his tweet as 'Your lovely weatherman Mr. DK'

The passionate cricket fans had a gala time once they were aware of the new weatherman in town and here's what they had to tell Dinesh Karthik.

Dk bhai ,keep us updated ,time and again 🙏🔥 — Sachin (@SachinChanda6) June 20, 2021

Thanks DK — Srikanth T K (@srikanthjdl) June 20, 2021

Cricketer, commentator, weather reporter, what else do you have for us, DK? — Achhu🐣 (@Achhyuthaa) June 20, 2021

Wow🔥Spl Sunday we have today🙌💯 — Master Mani😎 (@im_mani23) June 20, 2021

Thanks Weatherman! Dinesh Weatherman Karthik 😂 — Damon (@IamDamon1435) June 20, 2021

Southampton Weather Update

Day 3 of the World Test Championship final could see outbreaks of rain in between with heavy overcast conditions. According to UK's Met Department, Southampton will see some sudden bursts of rain with the day staying largely cloudy. Heavy showers are expected to pour down during the late afternoon with maximum temperature forecasted to reach 20 degrees Celcius. Day 2 of the historic Test match between India and New Zealand was affected due to overcast conditions as the play had to be stopped after tea due to bad light.

"A cloudy day across the region with outbreaks of rain. During the afternoon a line of heavier showers will possibly develop, extending from south London towards the west. Maximum temperature 20 °C," the UK government's Met Office said in its forecast.

WTC Final 2021

Coming back to the WTC Final 2021, The coin landed in New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson's favour and he invited Kohli & Co. to bat first. Indian skipper Virat Kohli's discipline on a moving track has kept his team's momentum intact. Openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill had seen off the new ball well and added 62 runs for the opening stand before the duo was dismissed. Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara then tried to rebuild the Indian innings before the latter's dismissal post-lunch.

Nonetheless, Kohli and his Test deputy Ajinkya Rahane ensured that there were no further hiccups as they took to score to 146/3 in the 65th over before bad light resulted in an early stoppage of play. Ajinkya Rahane remained unbeaten on 29 off 79 deliveries whereas, Virat Kohli is eyeing his 26th Test half-century as he was also unbeaten on 44 off 124 deliveries.