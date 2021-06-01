Dinesh Karthik Birthday: How Keeper-batsman's Romance With Dipika Pallikal Blossomed

India's veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik has managed to garner immense appreciation from all corners. The right-hander has often wowed viewers with his superlative performances with the bat, whereas, he has also made an impact with his impeccable glovework. On the 36th Dinesh Karthik birthday occasion, here we reveal more details regarding the stunning Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal love story.

Dinesh Karthik birthday: BCCI's special wish for the glovesman

2⃣0⃣0⃣7⃣ ICC World T20-winner 🏆

2⃣0⃣1⃣3⃣ ICC Champions Trophy-winner 🏆

1⃣5⃣2⃣ intl. games & 3⃣1⃣7⃣6⃣ intl. runs 👍



Here's wishing wicketkeeper-batsman @DineshKarthik a very happy birthday. 🎂 👏#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/aS23y3TnV7 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 1, 2021

Who is Dinesh Karthik wife - Dipika Pallikal?

Dipika Pallikal herself hails from Tamil Nadu and is the daughter of former Indian women’s cricketer Susan Itticheria. Pallikal made her professional squash debut in 2006 and became the first Indian to break into the top 10 in the Professional Squash Association (PSA) Women's rankings. The 35-year-old is one of the most prominent squash players in the country, and she has carved a niche for herself in the racquet sport with their inspiring journey.

Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal love story

While both the individuals share a common love for sport and they have also gone on to achieve great heights in their respective careers, Dipika apparently was not too fond of Karthik's profession. Apparently, she was not pleased with cricketers hogging all the limelight in India, whereas athletes from other sports have to strive for recognition despite their impressive performances. Karthik, on the other hand , would often invite the squash star for dinner dates, only for her to refuse.

Howeover, the two eventually got to know each other better when they started training under the same fitness coach. The wicketkeeper had proposed Dipika after India's ICC Champions Trophy victory in 2013. The two ultimately tied the knot on August 18, 2015. The couple had two separate marriage ceremonies, one as per the Hindu tradition and the other one based on the Christian rituals.

Dinesh Karthik house information

Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal own a luxury house in the heart of Chennai. The couple had proudly showcased their priced possession on Asian Paints' YouTube show 'Where the Heart is'. While speaking about their home, Dipika had mentioned that it was indeed their dream house. In what appears to be a lavish residence, both Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal gave a tour of their rooms, halls and also the cabinet where they keep their respective sporting kits and equipment.

Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal house, watch video

Video source: Asian Paints YouTube

DISCLAIMER: The aforementioned Dinesh Karthik house information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image source: Dinesh Karthik Instagram