Dinesh Karthik Birthday: KKR Star Bowls Hilariously In 2011 Hong Kong Sixes Video; WATCH

Dinesh Karthik celebrated his 36th birthday on June 1, 2021, and on account of the Dinesh Karthik birthday, fans have started pouring their wishes on social media. The 36-year-old cricketer made his debut for the Indian cricket team in 2004 and since then he has been sailing strong in the cricketing circuit. However, there was a time when the wicketkeeper-batsman showed his bowling ability against Pakistan in the 2011 Hong Kong Cricket Sixes tournament.

The 2011 season of the Hong Kong Cricket Sixes tournament took place at the Kowloon Cricket Club in Hong Kong. A total of 12 teams participated in the tournament including India. Each game hosted an innings of 5 overs with 6 players participating from both teams. Teams were divided into 3 Pools out of which Pool C included both India and Pakistan.

Throwback to the Dinesh Karthik Hong Kong sixes video

It was the match between India and Pakistan during the Hong Kong Cricket Sixes where Dinesh Karthik bowled a total of 2 overs. Dinesh Karthik took a total of 2 wickets in the match and the Pakistani batsmen seemed baffled by the bowling action of DK. Karthik took the wickets of Sharjeel Khan and Sohail Tanvir in just one over while conceding just 12 runs.

The Dinesh Karthik Hong Kong sixes video will give the fans a major nostalgia experience on the Dinesh Karthik birthday and KKR fans would particularly enjoy the bowling side of their vice-captain.

Dinesh Karthik stats in his overall career

The Dinesh Karthik stats have garnered a massive number of accolades due to his contribution to the Indian cricket team. In 94 ODI matches, DK has scored 1752 runs while scoring 9 half-centuries and maintaining an average of 30.2. In 26 Test matches, he has scored 1025 while scoring a single century of his career. In his overall IPL career, Dinesh Karthik has played a total of 203 matches while scoring a total of 3946 runs. He has registered the highest total of unbeaten 97 runs while maintaining a strike rate of 129.88 throughout.

Dinesh Karthik IPL 2021 season to date

The Dinesh Karthik IPL 2021 season as the vice-captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders has been disappointing as the team has lost 5 out of its 7 matches so far. In the IPL 2021 season, the wicketkeeper-batsman has scored 123 runs from 7 matches while maintaining a decent average of 30.75. Dinesh Karthik and the KKR team would be looking to make a comeback in Phase 2 of the IPL 2021.

Image Source: PTI