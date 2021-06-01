Dinesh Karthik Birthday: KKR Star Shows Off Well-deserved Favourite Possession At Home

India's wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik, who is an integral part of the Kolkata Knight Riders team in the Indian Premier League, has often been in the spotlight for his exploits on the field. The talented glovesman is a veteran in all forms of the game and has played a number of memorable knocks for his teams over the years. Moreover, apart from being a champion with the bat and gloves, the player also is known to be an automobile enthusiast. While he has a number of cars parked in his garage, there is one particular machine that has caught the attention of fans the most. On the 36th Dinesh Karthik birthday, we reveal more details about the car.

Dinesh Karthik birthday: BCCI's special wish for the star wicketkeeper

2⃣0⃣0⃣7⃣ ICC World T20-winner 🏆

2⃣0⃣1⃣3⃣ ICC Champions Trophy-winner 🏆

1⃣5⃣2⃣ intl. games & 3⃣1⃣7⃣6⃣ intl. runs 👍



Here's wishing wicketkeeper-batsman @DineshKarthik a very happy birthday. 🎂 👏#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/aS23y3TnV7 — BCCI (@BCCI) June 1, 2021

Dinesh Karthik Porsche: Ex-KKR captain's favourite possession

The right-hander is often seen driving around the streets of Chennai in his swanky sports car. The cricketer had purchased the snazzy Porsche-911 Turbo S car after having played professional cricket for several years. The luxury supercar is said to have cost Karthik somewhere around INR 85 lakh. The Indian cricket star is the owner of one of the most popular sports car in the country and he made several heads turn when he made the big purchase.

Off to the gym. Long time since I took this out. #Cayman pic.twitter.com/ByMSI6QOBK — DK (@DineshKarthik) June 12, 2014

Dinesh Karthik net worth details

According to caknowledge.com, the net worth of Dinesh Karthik is estimated to be around INR 80 crore. The Dinesh Karthik net worth comprises of his total earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an Indian cricket player as well as the compensation he receives from representing and leading the Tamil Nadu side in domestic cricket. The wicketkeeper also takes home a handsome paycheck for his appearances in the Indian Premier League. The Dinesh Karthik IPL 2021 salary is set at INR 7.40 crore.

Dinesh Karthik house information

Dinesh Karthik and his wife Dipika Pallikal own a luxury house in the heart of Chennai. The couple had proudly showcased their prized possession on Asian Paints' YouTube show 'Where the Heart is'. While speaking about their home, Dipika had mentioned that it was indeed their dream house. In what appears to be a lavish residence, both Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal gave a tour of their rooms, halls and also the cabinet where they keep their respective sporting kits and equipment.

Disclaimer: The above Dinesh Karthik house and Dinesh Karthik net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image source: Dinesh Karthik Instagram