Dinesh Karthik Celebrates 21 Years Of Hera Pheri, Rahul Tripathi Comes Up With Witty Reply

Former Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik has used his social media handles to showcase his funny side to the fans. The wicketkeeper-batsman has tickled the funny bones of his followers with his creative and witty posts. The veteran cricketer once again wooed his fans with a fun picture to celebrate 21 years of popular Hindi movie Hera Pheri on his Twitter account. KKR teammate Rahul Tripathi came up with a hilarious reply of his own and impressed netizens with his sense of humour.

Dinesh Karthik gets a humorous response from Rahul Tripathi on Twitter

Dinesh Karthik has a reputation for being a no-nonsense player on the field, and he is often seen sporting a serious look on his face while competing in a match. However, the player has displayed a contrasting side of his personality on his social media accounts, and he once again came up with a comical post to celebrate 21 years of the Akshay Kumar starrer Hera Pheri.

The 35-year-old took to his Twitter account to share a picture of him sitting alongside star off-spinner Sunil Narine. KKR batsman Rahul Tripathi was also seen in the particular picture, and the team's ex-captain used this opportunity to make fun of his teammate by using a popular dialogue from the Hera Pheri movie. Rahul Tripathi countered Karthik's joke with yet another fun dialogue from the same film.

KKR IPL 2021 schedule

The 13th season of the Indian Premier League proved to be a roller-coaster ride for the two-time champions. With Dinesh Karthik relinquishing his captaincy in the middle of the season, England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan was handed the charge of the side. However, it did not change the fortunes of the team as they failed to finish in the top four after the league stage.

They will be looking to make a thumping comeback with a spirited performance. The side will play their initial matches in Chennai and they are slated to open their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium on April 11. Here is the full KKR IPL 2021 schedule:

KKR team for IPL 2021

KKR team: Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Ali Khan, Tim Seifert, Harbhajan Singh, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Venkatesh Iyer, Vaibhav Arora, Sheldon Jackson, Shakib Al Hasan, Ben Cutting.

Image source: Rahul Tripathi / Kolkata Knight Riders Instagram