Dinesh Karthik Comes Out In Support Of Snubbed India Star, Wants Him In World Cup Squad

Sanju Samson has a massive fan following all over the world. He is known for his flamboyant batting style and his ability to hit the ball all over the park. He is also a very good wicket-keeper, and he brings a lot of energy to the team. Samson's fan following is particularly strong in India. He is seen as a potential future star of Indian cricket, and his fans are eager to see him succeed at the highest level. They are also drawn to his personality, which is often described as humble and down-to-earth.

3 things you need to know

Samson is the captain of Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League

He has represented India in T20Is and ODIs but is yet to play a Test match

Samson made his first-class debut for Kerala in 2011 at age 14

Karthik backs Sanju Samson

Dinesh Karthik has come out in support of Sanju Samson, who has been constantly snubbed by Indian selectors. Karthik shared a post on Twitter where school children could be seen wearing Samson's mask during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy tour. The post read, "Hahaha if that isn't hint enough !!! Then what is. Sanjuuuuuu endha idhu."

Hahaha if that isn't hint enough !!! Then what is 😂😂😂



Sanjuuuuuu endha idhu 🤔🤔🤔



😂☺️@IamSanjuSamson #CricketTwitter https://t.co/csXvA1LUEj — DK (@DineshKarthik) July 13, 2023

Karthik's post was met with widespread support from fans, who also expressed their disappointment with the way Samson has been treated by the selectors in the past couple of years.

haha frustrated fans..



Sad to see it’s coming from Kids and how much politics and favouritism involved. — Gobikannan Shanmugam (@gobikannans) July 13, 2023

Cricket lovers desperately want to see Sanju playing for the nation... 💯 — Anandhu Lal (@kanuscr7) July 13, 2023

Samson is a talented batsman who has been in good form in recent years. He is yet to score centuries in both ODIs and T20Is, but has impressed with his performance. He is a also capable wicket-keeper. However, he has been in and out of the Indian team, and he has never been given a consistent run at the top. He was recently picked in the ODI squad for the series against West Indies.

There have been a number of reasons why Samson has not been able to cement his place in the Indian team. He has been criticized for his inconsistent performances, and he has also been accused of being a "flat track bully." However, Karthik believes that Samson is a special talent who deserves a chance to prove himself. Karthik believes that Samson needs to be given a consistent run in the Indian team in order to fulfill his potential.

