Dinesh Karthik Confident Of Team India Comeback, Aims To Play 'next Two World Cups'

Veteran wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik has said that he is toiling manfully from his end to once again be a part of Team India.

The last time Dinesh Karthik had donned the Indian jersey was during the heartbreaking World Cup 2019 semi-final clash against New Zealand at Old Trafford in Manchester. The match that lasted for two days due to rain was won by the BlackCaps who sealed a second successive World Cup final berth.

Dinesh Karthik on making a comeback to Team India

"You keep evolving. You are not the same person you were at 21 or 22. You look at things differently. The way you play the sport changes, the way the sport is played changes. It is just beautiful to have been part of the journey", said Dinesh Karthik while speaking to ESPNCricinfo.

"Right now, my ambition is to be part of the next two World Cups and try and help India win at least one, if not both. That's the ultimate goal for me and I am doing everything I possibly can to be part of that team", 'DK' added.

Coming back to the World Cup 2019 semis, Team India were tottering at 5/3 while chasing a modest total of 240 and surprisingly, Dinesh Karthik was sent out at number four. However, he failed to get going and was eventually sent back for a painstaking 25-ball 6 as he miscued a shot and Jimmy Neesham took an incredible diving catch to his right at point.

The Men In Blue were reduced to 24/4 in 10 overs and even though the middle-order duo of Ravindra Jadeja (77) & MS Dhoni (50) added 116 runs for the seventh-wicket stand, the two-time world champions fell short by 18 runs and crashed out from the quadrennial event.

Dinesh Karthik, who was also playing his maiden World Cup in the 2019 edition had a tournament to forget as he could only manage 14 runs from three matches that he got to feature in at a strike rate of 41.17 and an average of seven.

Dinesh Karthik in IPL 2021

Dinesh Karthik who was representing Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2021 prior to it's temporary suspension on May 4 due to a surge in COVID-19 cases could only manage to score 123 runs from seven matches while maintaining a decent average of 30.75.

KKR are languishing at the seventh position with just a couple of wins and five losses from their seven games and four points in their tally. Both Dinesh Karthik and KKR would be looking to make a comeback in Phase 2 of the IPL 2021 that resumed on September 19.

What's next for Dinesh Karthik?

Earlier, Dinesh Karthik was also announced as a part of The Hundred tournament’s commentary panel. Dinesh Karthik will be joined by some prominent names of cricket like Darren Sammy, Greenway, Kevin Peterson, Kumar Sangakkara, Lydia Greenway, Mel Jones, Stuart Broad, Tammy Beaumont, and Wasim Akram. The first match of The Hundred is all set to take place on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at The Kia Oval stadium in London.

