Dinesh Karthik Confirms HUGE Plans For The 2021 Summer Which Do Not Need BCCI Clearance

India's wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik, who currently is plying his trade for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League, recently made a major announcement regarding his plans for the 2021 summer. While the player remains to be an active cricket player, he is all set to take up a commentary role in a highly anticipated cricket competition. The talented player will be seen commentating in the inaugural edition of The Hundred in England.

Dinesh Karthik to commentate in The Hundred

England's The Hundred will introduce a brand new 100-ball format in cricket. Several notable names from world cricket are scheduled to feature in the first season of the novel competition. Apart from the star-studded line-ups of the respective teams, several prominent names from the cricketing fraternity will be a part of the commentary panel. Dinesh Karthik will join the likes of Kumar Sangakkara, Stuart Broad, Kevin Pietersen, Wasim Akram and Andrew Flintoff in the commentary box for Sky Sports.

While Indian cricketers have not been permitted to play in The Hundred, Dinesh Karthik will be associated with the tournament in a non-playing capacity. The news is bound to delight the fans of the seasoned campaigner as they will be looking forward to his new stint. The 35-year-old's association with Sky Sports is not new as he was also associated with them during the recent India vs England series. Dinesh Karthik took to his social media accounts to break the news.

I am back with @SkyCricket this summer. This time for the newest format of the game 'ð“ð¡ðž ð‡ð®ð§ðð«ðžð'.



Balls ðŸ’¯

Thrill ðŸ’¯



Looking forward to joining the amazing team at Sky Sports in England for @thehundred! ðŸ¤© pic.twitter.com/HPKHyQCKVa — DK (@DineshKarthik) April 12, 2021

Dinesh Karthik net worth details

According to caknowledge.com, the net worth of Dinesh Karthik is estimated to be around INR 80 crore.The Dinesh Karthik net worth comprises of his total earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an Indian cricket player as well as the compensation he receives from representing and leading the Tamil Nadu side in domestic cricket. The wicketkeeper also takes home a handsome paycheck for his appearances in the Indian Premier League. The Dinesh Karthik IPL 2021 salary is set at INR 7.40 crore.

Dinesh Karthik IPL 2021

The veteran cricketer is currently a part of the KKR team 2021. Karthik has also captained the franchise for multiple seasons in the past. However, the player had surprisingly relinquished his captaincy mid-way into the season last year and England's 2019 World Cup Winning captain Eoin Morgan replaced him as the leader. After an underwhelming run with the bat last year, Karthik will be keen to put up a strong show in the ongoing edition.

KKR vs MI live streaming information

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, April 13. The match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Fans in India can catch the live telecast of the game on the Star Sports Network from 7:30 PM (IST). For the KKR vs MI live streaming, one can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

KKR team 2021

Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Seifert, Harbhajan Singh, Shakib-al-Hasan, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Sheldon Jackson, Venkatesh Iyer and Vaibhav Arora.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image source: Kolkata Knight Riders Instagram



