Dinesh Karthik Creates Witty Meme Ahead Of IPL 2021, Fans Left In Splits

Armed with a brilliant sense of humour and razor-sharp wit, Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik has been doing a brilliant job of keeping his fans entertained on social media. Having stepped down from the position of the KKR squad skipper halfway through last season, Dinesh Karthik will now serve as the vice-captain to Eoin Morgan. According to the KKR IPL 2021 schedule, the KKR squad will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first IPL 2021 match. And going by his latest post, DK cannot wait for the tournament to begin.

DK turns meme master before IPL 2021

Having just conducted an interesting question and answer session on Twitter, DK once again showed off his skills as he turned himself into a meme to celebrate the opening of the IPL 2021 season. Acknowledging the almost festival-like status the IPL has in India, Karthik shared a hilarious picture on his social media, pointing out that now that the IPL has begun, "everything else" would take a backseat to the IPL. Here's how fans reacted to the post:

KKR IPL 2021 schedule: Knight Riders take on the Sunrises in Match 3

The SRH vs KKR match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. An SRH vs KKR live stream will also be available on the Disney+Hotstar platform. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday, April 11 and will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

KKR squad

KKR players retained: Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Seifert, Harbhajan Singh, Shakib-al-Hasan, Ben Cutting, Karun Nair, Pawan Negi, Sheldon Jackson, Venkatesh Iyer, Vaibhav Arora

Dinesh Karthik net worth

According to caknowledge.com, Dinesh Karthik's net worth is estimated to be around $11 Million (â‚¹80 Crores). The Dinesh Karthik net worth comprises his total earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as well as his salary from the IPL. After making his debut for the Indian national team in 2004, Dinesh Karthik has been in and out of the men's squad for many years. Despite having great figures in 2018-19, Karthik was among the players dropped from the BCCI's central contracts for 2020. He has not played any international matches since.

A constant at the IPL since its inception in 2008, the veteran batsman/wicketkeeper has earned a whopping â‚¹75.92 crores from the league alone. His current salary at KKR is â‚¹7.4 crores, almost half of his highest takeaway from the IPL, which was â‚¹12.5 crores from the Delhi Daredevils in 2014. According to the website, DK charges anywhere around â‚¹1 crore for brand endorsements and owns multiple properties around India.

